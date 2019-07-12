Jones, Musial, Bulac win Pahrump Valley Open Inferno at Lakeview

Deron Jones remembers playing in the Pahrump Valley Open Inferno in the past, when it was an annual event at Lakeview Executive Golf Course.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Deron Jones, right, of Pahrump accepts congratulations from Will Peers of Lakeview Executive Golf Course after winning the Pahrump Valley Open Inferno on Saturday.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Four of the 70 players that participated in Saturday's Pahrump Valley Open Inferno golf tournament putt at Lakeview Executive Golf Course.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School golf coach Bob Hopkins tees off Saturday on No. 10 at Lakeview Executive Golf Course during the Pahrump Valley Open Inferno.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Will Peers, general manager of Lakeview Executive Golf Course, posts scores Saturday during the Pahrump Valley Open Inferno tournament, which was held for the first time since 2013.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Masters champions might receive a green jacket, but winners in each division of the Pahrump Valley Open Inferno each will get a red jacket to commemorate their victories.

“I’ve played it probably three or four other times and haven’t fared so well,” Jones said.

But that changed Saturday as the Inferno returned to Pahrump for the first time in six years, as Jones won the men’s division of the event with a 58 on Lakeview’s par-59 course to edge Rob Hopkins by one stroke. Brian Moore was a shot back at 60 to take third.

“Today was just crazy,” Jones said. “I got a lot of breaks, I putted well except for one hole and got lucky.”

Lakeview itself might have been the big winner Saturday, as the tournament’s return is a strong sign that the course itself is back from its past troubles. Will Peers, general manager of the course, was pleased to see 70 players participate, including about 25 who signed up just in the week leading up to the event.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to show how far the course has come condition-wise, and the new atmosphere here,” said Peers, on the job since December. “It’s 100 percent better than what it was a year ago, and we continue to get a little bit better every day. Operation is going a little better, course conditions continue to improve, there’s just a lot of good things with the new management and the new atmosphere we’re creating — friendly, inviting to golfers of all levels.”

Jones certainly agrees with Peers’ view of the course.

“The course is unbelievable,” said Jones, a 13-year Pahrump resident from Illinois. “It’s the best I’ve ever seen it in the 13 years that I’ve been here. Will Peers is doing an amazing job on this course right now.”

Jones said he hadn’t played in about three weeks before teeing off in the Inferno, but there was no secret to his good round.

“Today I just hit my irons well,” he said. “It was a lot of fun.”

Jones will receive a red Inferno jacket for his victory, as will women’s champion Charity Musial, whose round of 70 was 8 strokes better than Andrea Gasper, and senior champion Gene Bulac.

The tournament drew players from high school to retirement age, according to Peers.

“By improving the course conditions, we attract all sorts of golfers,” Peers said. “We have a lot of players from Mountain Falls, a lot of people who used to play in the Inferno all the time before it stopped, some new names, some old names.

“We could have had another 15 to 20 but we’re kind of limited with carts, and 72 is the ideal number.”