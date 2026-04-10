Kaczmarek, Workman headline winners as NSHPA pitchers shine in back-to-back spring events

Spring competition is in full swing for the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association, as standout performances in Pahrump and Las Vegas highlighted two recent successful tournaments.

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NSHPA pitchers Stephen Lamar, Phil Kesterson and Terry Miller all pose with their Class B winnings following play of their Spring has Sprung tournament event at Petrack Park in Pahrump. (Lathan (Reb) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association pitchers gather for a celebratory photo following play of their Spring has Sprung tournament event at Petrack Park in Pahrump. (Lathan (Reb) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

NSHPA pitchers Marj Kaczmarek, Don Brown and Rob Ciaciura all pose with their Class A winnings following play of their Spring has Sprun' tournament event at Petrack Park in Pahrump. (Lathan (Reb) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association pitchers gather for a celebratory photo following play of their Spring has Sprung tournament event at Petrack Park in Pahrump. (Lathan (Reb) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association is in full-swing this season as the series has now concluded six successful series events.

On March 28 at home, the Pahrump Dust Devils Horseshoe Club hosted their “Spring Has Sprung” tournament at the Petrack Park Horseshoe Courts, drawing a competitive field of 15 pitchers across two classes.

The event featured a handicap format in Class B in which 15 pitchers in two classes competed for the top spots, allowing for balanced and exciting matchups throughout the day.

Participants were treated to beautiful spring weather, with temperatures in the mid-80s and a refreshing cool breeze—ideal conditions for a full day of competition.

In Class A, Mark Kaczmarek of Pahrump claimed the tournament champion title with an impressive performance.

Fellow Pahrump competitor Don Brown secured second place, while Rob Ciaciura of Hackensack, Minnesota finished strong in third.

Class B competition was equally spirited, with Stephen Lamar of Pahrump taking home top honors as class champion.

Pahrump resident Phil Kesterson earned second place, followed by Terry Miller in third.

In addition to tournament play, Mark Kaczmarek added to his successful day by winning the NSHPA 50/50 raffle, taking home a $90 prize.

The Pahrump Dust Devils continue to bring together horseshoe enthusiasts for friendly competition and community engagement, and this latest event was no exception.

Don Weaver Memorial Tournament

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association (NSHPA), in partnership with the Las Vegas Horseshoe Club, hosted their annual Don Weaver Memorial Sanctioned Singles Horseshoe Tournament this past Saturday at Jaycee Leavitt Park in Las Vegas.

Players enjoyed excellent conditions throughout the day, with temperatures in the low 80s and a steady breeze providing a comfortable setting for competition.

In Class A, Lawrence Workman of Henderson captured the tournament champion title with a strong performance.

Sam Godbouldt of Las Vegas finished in second place, while Mark Kaczmarek of Pahrump secured third.

Class B competition was equally competitive, with Dan Dunn of Summerlin earning top honors as class champion.

Polly Brashear of Pahrump claimed second place, followed by Matt Jose of Las Vegas in third.

What’s next

The next NSHPA tournament on the calendar is the Beatty Spring Open Singles Tournament.

Scheduled to take place on April 18 in Beatty, sign-ins are due by 10:00 a.m.

The event will be directed by Don Brown and is officially sanctioned under number 07-26-006.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.