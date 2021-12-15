Lady Hornets struggle as boys team gets off to hot start

The Beatty High School boys and girls basketball teams have gotten off to two very different starts this season.

The Lady Hornets are staring at an 0-3 record after their most recent defeat at the hands of the Sandy Valley Sidewinders. This was the second matchup in a row for these two teams, with the Sidewinders winning both games in very close fashion.

In Beatty’s last full season of 2019-20, they finished with an overall record of 7-8. They have a lot of work to get done, but plenty of time to turn things around as the season is still very early.

The Lady Hornets’ next games will be this weekend when they participate in the Mt. Kody Beach Memorial tournament before they break for the holidays.

On Friday, Dec. 17, Beatty will play against the Carlin High Railroaders. The Hornets have won four straight games against the Railroaders dating back to the 2015-16 season. Tipoff for this game is scheduled for noon.

Then, on Saturday, Dec. 18, the Hornets will play against the Oasis Academy Bighorns. Tipoff for this game is 3 p.m.

The Beatty boys basketball team has gotten off to a good start this season.

After opening the season with a home loss to the Beaver Dam Diamondbacks, the Hornets have rattled off three consecutive wins and now have a season record of 3-1.

The boys have come away with two victories over Sandy Valley, as well as a crushing victory over Indian Springs.

The boys team will participate in the Mt. Kody Beach Memorial tournament this weekend before they break for the holidays.

They’ll open up the tournament on Friday, Dec. 17, in a matchup with Carlin High. Tipoff for that game is 1:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, the boys will have a double-header to finish off the tournament. They start the day against Oasis Academy at 4:30 p.m., before playing Round Mountain at 7:30 p.m.