Sports

Lady Trojans coach closing in on 600th career win

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
January 17, 2023 - 12:29 pm
 
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley girls basketball head coach Bob Hopkins is closing in on his 600th career win.

Pahrump Valley girls basketball head coach Bob Hopkins is closing in on his 600th career win for the Trojans.

Following Friday’s smashing victory over the Pinecrest Cadence Cougars, Hopkins’ win total sat at 598.

As I am writing this, the Lady Trojans are preparing for their road game on Tuesday night against the Eldorado Sundevils.

Hopkins has Pahrump on a 4-game winning streak and they hold a 12-4 overall record, with a 1-0 record in league play going into Tuesday’s game.

If the Trojans won on Tuesday night, they’ll be playing for Hopkins and his 600th victory on Thursday night in Las Vegas when the team travels to SLAM Nevada to take on the Bulls.

If the Trojans lose either of Tuesday or Thursday’s games, the Lady Trojans will have another shot at the 600th victory on Monday night when they play SECTA.

Tip-off for Thursday’s game against SLAM is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Pahrump Valley Athletics/Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Trojans finished in ...
Trojans take home first place at Bonanza tournament
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The tournament featured 14 schools from throughout Southern Nevada. Of the teams in the tournament, two schools participate in the 5A division, six schools in the 4A division, three schools in the 3A division and three schools compete in the 2A division.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Cole Venturo (top) began wrestling when he was a young kid. He ...
Cole Venturo: PVHS football and wrestling standout
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

He has gone through more than most people do in a lifetime, but one thing is for certain: Cole Venturo can overcome some of life’s biggest obstacles.

Andrea Morgan/Times-Bonanza Tonopah head coach Adam Siri talking to his team during a timeout i ...
Muckers defeat Panthers in league opener
By Danny Smyth Times Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Muckers’ game against the Panthers was their first action on the court since mid-December when they defeated the Beatty Hornets in the Kody Beach Memorial tournament.

Bob Hopkins/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Trojans golf team won the Nevada 3A souther ...
Trojan athletes to be honored at banner ceremony
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley High School is holding a banner ceremony this Friday, Jan. 6, during the halftime of the boys basketball game to honor the awards and accomplishments for all of the teams from the winter 2022, spring 2022 and fall 2022 seasons.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Senior wrestler Tannor Hanks lifting up his opponent to slam h ...
Pahrump Valley sweeps midweek matchup
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley wrestling team returned to action on Tuesday evening after taking the last two weeks off for the holidays.