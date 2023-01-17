Lady Trojans coach closing in on 600th career win

Pahrump Valley girls basketball head coach Bob Hopkins is closing in on his 600th career win for the Trojans.

Following Friday’s smashing victory over the Pinecrest Cadence Cougars, Hopkins’ win total sat at 598.

As I am writing this, the Lady Trojans are preparing for their road game on Tuesday night against the Eldorado Sundevils.

Hopkins has Pahrump on a 4-game winning streak and they hold a 12-4 overall record, with a 1-0 record in league play going into Tuesday’s game.

If the Trojans won on Tuesday night, they’ll be playing for Hopkins and his 600th victory on Thursday night in Las Vegas when the team travels to SLAM Nevada to take on the Bulls.

If the Trojans lose either of Tuesday or Thursday’s games, the Lady Trojans will have another shot at the 600th victory on Monday night when they play SECTA.

Tip-off for Thursday’s game against SLAM is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

