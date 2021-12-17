Lady Trojans continue dominating start to season

The Pahrump Valley girls basketball team kept their perfect record intact with a 54-16 win over Somerset Academy this week.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Sophomore forward Kailani Martinez (34) driving to the hoop on a fastbreak against Coral Academy on Dec. 9, 2021.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Senior guard Tayla Wombaker (2) dribbling the ball up the court against Coral Academy on Dec. 9, 2021.

The Lady Trojans are 9-0 on the season and currently sit atop the Nevada 3A girls basketball standings. This is the second consecutive season Pahrump Valley has started off with at least nine wins in a row.

Pahrump’s win over the Lions marked the fifth time this season that they won by 30 points or more. The Trojans average 50.3 points per game while only giving up 22 points.

Senior guard Tayla Wombaker led the way for the Trojans. She shot 6 for 17, including 4 for 11 on 3-pointers, in the game and ended with a season-high 20 points. Her 17 shot attempts ties her season-high mark, which she set against Lincoln County.

Sophomore forward Kailani Martinez added 13 points to help out the Pahrump Valley offense. She finished with a team-high seven rebounds, along with three assists and four steals.

Junior guard Adryanna Avena chipped in 11 points. She scored seven of the team’s ten first quarter points. Avena finished with a game-high and a season-high five steals against the Lions.

Pahrump held Somerset to just four points in the first half of their game.

The Lions were led by their senior guard, Ashari Thrower. Thrower finished with just five points on 2 of 13 shooting. She also had three rebounds and one steal in the game.

Senior forward Kayla Houser led the way for the Lions in the rebounding department. She finished tied with Martinez for a game-high seven rebounds.

The Pahrump Valley Trojans will be looking to continue this blazing start when they head into their tournament on Monday, Dec. 20. Their first game will tip off at noon.

The Trojans will break for the holidays before returning to play Del Sol on Thursday, Jan. 6.