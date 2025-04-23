Lady Trojans cruise to victory over Sunrise Mountain

The Lady Trojans bats only allowed the Miners to play three full innings before the mercy rule was activated 15-0 after the third.

Local bowler joins historic list of Nevada residents to bowl 50 years in the USBC

Trojans bats fall silent as the Mustangs took advantage with runners on

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Lady Trojans head coach Brian Hayes goes out to console his infield during a mound visit.

The Lady Trojans extended their win streak to three after defeating the Sunrise Mountain Miners at home in shut-out fashion, 15-0.

Coasting to victory, the rule of the 15-run mercy after three innings was called.

The Lady Trojans were coming off a high-scoring victory over The Meadows, where they cruised to a 21-4 win on the road.

The team is battling for the top position in the 3A South-Mountain Division where the Lady Trojans currently are tied for second place with SLAM Academy with a league record of 7-2. Boulder City is the team to beat, sitting in first place with an unblemished record of 9-0.

Senior Ryleigh Denton and sophomore Evalenne Armendariz both led the Lady Trojans on the offensive side of the stat sheet.

Denton and Armendariz went three-for-three on the day with one triple each, aiding in the Lady Trojans’ quick outing against the Miners. Armendariz added three RBI’s to her game and Denton aided with an RBI of her own. Denton also gave the Miners trouble on the bases.

The senior led the Lady Trojans in stolen bases on the day, stealing two bases on two attempts. Armendariz also got in on the action, recording one stolen base on the day as well. The sophomore also had an efficient day on the field. Armendariz had a 1.000 fielding percentage with two put-outs and one double play.

The Lady Trojans recorded a .667 batting average and a .958 slugging percentage with a 1.638 on base percentage making up their 15-run offensive showing. Senior Kayla Green took to the mound for the Lady Trojans.

Green hurled three innings and recorded four strikeouts, throwing 36 total pitches on the day. Green picked up her 10th win on the season and improved her ERA to 2.51.

The senior also added to her strikeout total, bringing her to 46 total strikeouts on the season.

The win improves the team’s overall record to 19-7 and also improves their league record to 7-2.

“We took care of business,” head coach Brian Hayes said. “We are hoping to get things rolling going into playoffs with competitive games at Boulder City and Moapa Valley. Those games will be key for us heading into postseason play.”

The Lady Trojans have four games remaining in the regular season before starting playoff games.

Contact reporter Johnathan Harris at HARRIJ29@unlv.nevada.edu.

Next Up

■ PVHS Lady Trojans @ Boulder City on April 23 at 3:30 p.m.