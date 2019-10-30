Lee Canyon kicks off coat drive at Pray for Snow Party

Lee Canyon’s second Spread the Warmth winter coat drive benefiting Project 150 will begin Nov. 2 during the Pray for Snow Party at Skye Canyon Park.

The fourth annual Pray for Snow Party is a free all-ages event that marks the final day Lee Canyon will offer preseason pricing for season passes.

An all-access pass, which includes unlimited skiing and riding at Lee Canyon and 14 partner resorts in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming, is available for $509 for adults, $249 for ages 6 to 17, $29 for children 5 and under and $319 for members of the military. A Battle Born pass, which excludes three holiday periods, is available for $329 for adults and $179 for ages 6 to 17, and the Weekday Warrior pass, which excludes Saturdays and Sundays, can be purchased for $279.

Skye Canyon Park, at 10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive, will offer live music, a vendor village, food, beverages and a raffle while visitors mingle and celebrate the upcoming winter season, which at Lee Canyon will include the opening of the two-story, 10,000-square-foot Hillside Lodge. Raffle prizes include snow experience packages with lift tickets and rentals. The Pray for Snow event also is an opportunity to register for Lee Canyon youth programs, which typically sell out.

The Spread the Warmth drive will aid Project 150, a nonprofit that helps more than 6,300 homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students. Donations of new socks and new or gently used winter coats will be accepted at Skye Center and other partners through Nov. 29.

The Pray for Snow event will run from 3-7 p.m.