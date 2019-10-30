33°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Lee Canyon kicks off coat drive at Pray for Snow Party

Staff Report
October 30, 2019 - 7:00 am
 
Updated October 30, 2019 - 8:31 am

Lee Canyon’s second Spread the Warmth winter coat drive benefiting Project 150 will begin Nov. 2 during the Pray for Snow Party at Skye Canyon Park.

The fourth annual Pray for Snow Party is a free all-ages event that marks the final day Lee Canyon will offer preseason pricing for season passes.

An all-access pass, which includes unlimited skiing and riding at Lee Canyon and 14 partner resorts in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming, is available for $509 for adults, $249 for ages 6 to 17, $29 for children 5 and under and $319 for members of the military. A Battle Born pass, which excludes three holiday periods, is available for $329 for adults and $179 for ages 6 to 17, and the Weekday Warrior pass, which excludes Saturdays and Sundays, can be purchased for $279.

Skye Canyon Park, at 10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive, will offer live music, a vendor village, food, beverages and a raffle while visitors mingle and celebrate the upcoming winter season, which at Lee Canyon will include the opening of the two-story, 10,000-square-foot Hillside Lodge. Raffle prizes include snow experience packages with lift tickets and rentals. The Pray for Snow event also is an opportunity to register for Lee Canyon youth programs, which typically sell out.

The Spread the Warmth drive will aid Project 150, a nonprofit that helps more than 6,300 homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students. Donations of new socks and new or gently used winter coats will be accepted at Skye Center and other partners through Nov. 29.

The Pray for Snow event will run from 3-7 p.m.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Marvin Caperton of Pahrump at the Huntsman World Senior Gam ...
Pahrump resident Caperton wins 3 medals at Huntsman Games
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

It’s not often that looking for satisfaction from officials works out, but Marvin Caperton found sometimes the people in charge do the right thing.

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Offensive linemen Caleb Sproul (72), Anthony Pe ...
Trojans Football Notebook: Line play sealed Vikings’ fate
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

It’s impossible to say enough about how dominant the Pahrump Valley line was against Valley on Thursday night. The Vikings had a couple of dangerous weapons, and, if quarterback Jarrett Zibert had a bit of time, there’s no telling how many yards he would have racked up.

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior Kody Peugh led the Trojan ...
Pahrump Valley runs wild over Valley, locks up playoff spot
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Sure, Kody Peugh rushed for 135 yards and 2 touchdowns, Tony Margiotta added 96 rushing yards and 2 scores, and Neil Redmond raced 42 yards for his first touchdown of the season, but the stars Thursday night were the big boys up front.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley junior Breanne Nygaard and golf coach Bob Hopk ...
Golf: Nygaard, Trojans take 2nd at 3A state
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley junior Breanne Nygaard was locked in a tight struggle with rival Carolyn Lemon of Western for second place at the Class 3A State Tournament, moving ahead by one stroke after a birdie on the par-5 16th hole at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley junior Breanne Nygaard heads to the 1st ...
Golf: Nygaard wins region title, Pahrump Valley crowned team champs
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Beating Boulder City in the region tournament and advancing to the state tournament is an annual goal for the Pahrump Valley High School girls golf team. This year, Breanne Nygaard decided to make a little history in the process.