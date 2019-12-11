45°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Lee Canyon opens 57th winter season Saturday

Staff Report
December 11, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Lee Canyon announced that it will open for its 57th winter season at 9 a.m. Saturday, with the Bluebird and Rabbit Peak chairs each expected to be operating from the beginning.

The Rabbit Peak chair services beginner, intermediate and freestyle terrain, and lift tickets can be purchased online in advance of opening day at a reduced price.

The biggest change guests will see this season is Hillside Lodge, Lee Canyon’s new two-story, 10,000-square-foot building offering indoor and outdoor spaces with sweeping views of the canyon.

“The excitement for Lee Canyon’s winter opening is amplified by the introduction of our new Hillside Lodge,” said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s director of marketing and technology. “The new lodge will accommodate the growing demand for winter recreation we’ve seen over the last few years. We are excited for new and returning guests to enjoy a great upcoming winter season at Lee Canyon and believe that the new lodge will transform how adventure seekers experience the resort for years to come.”

Seely called Hillside Lodge the most significant transformation in the resort’s history.

The resort encourages guests to buy lift tickets, tubing sessions and season passes online in advance to avoid potentially sold-out dates. Some season passes available offer unlimited access with reciprocal benefits at partner resorts, while other passes are tailored to midweek or weekend guests. Lee Canyon also offers the Ride Local Card, which locks in $39 lift ticket prices for the season for $79.

Lee Canyon rents ski and snowboard attire and equipment, and the resort offers complimentary coaching for beginner to intermediate skiers and snowboarders who want to learn how to shred. Private and group lessons may be reserved at the Pro Shop.

As of Dec. 5, Lee Canyon had received 43 inches of snow this season, and Seely said that if the weather cooperates, the Sherwood lift, which services more advanced terrain, could open shortly after opening day.

Lee Canyon’s winter season is expected to run through March 2020, weather permitting. The resort is located on 195 acres in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and features 27 trails and 250 acres of hike-to terrain.

For more information, go to www.leecanyonlv.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley forward Kate Daffer, shown last season ...
Girls basketball: Pahrump Valley opens 7-0 in Arizona
Staff Report

Sophomore guard Tayla Wombaker scored 13 points, and senior forward Kylie Stritenberger added 10 on Saturday as the Pahrump Valley High School girls basketball team wrapped up a very successful trip to Arizona with a 47-32 win over Lee Williams of Kingman in the River Valley Shootout in Bullhead City.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tournament director Ed Plavac, left, presents Lorenzo Alvar ...
Sports Briefs: Alvarado wins Lakeview men’s club championship
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Lorenzo Alvarado made par on the second playoff hole to defeat Ron Simmers and claim the 2019 Lakeview Men’s Club Championship on Nov. 14 at Lakeview Executive Golf Course.

Ed Graney/Las Vegas Review-Journal UNLV football head coach Tony Sanchez holds up three fingers ...
Brawl mars UNLV Rebels’ victory over Nevada Wolf Pack
By Mark Anderson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The UNLV Rebels-Nevada Wolf Pack football rivalry has been marked by its share of tense moments, and Saturday’s postgame brawl was among the ugliest.