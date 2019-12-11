Lee Canyon opens 57th winter season Saturday

Lee Canyon announced that it will open for its 57th winter season at 9 a.m. Saturday, with the Bluebird and Rabbit Peak chairs each expected to be operating from the beginning.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal The new 10,000-square-foot Hillside Lodge at the Lee Canyon ski resort, shown under construction in November, marks the most significant transformation in the resorts history, said Lee Canyon's marketing director, Jim Seely.

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Two of Lee Canyon's three chairlifts are expected to be operated Saturday when the ski resort opens for its 57th winter season.

Lee Canyon announced that it will open for its 57th winter season at 9 a.m. Saturday, with the Bluebird and Rabbit Peak chairs each expected to be operating from the beginning.

The Rabbit Peak chair services beginner, intermediate and freestyle terrain, and lift tickets can be purchased online in advance of opening day at a reduced price.

The biggest change guests will see this season is Hillside Lodge, Lee Canyon’s new two-story, 10,000-square-foot building offering indoor and outdoor spaces with sweeping views of the canyon.

“The excitement for Lee Canyon’s winter opening is amplified by the introduction of our new Hillside Lodge,” said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s director of marketing and technology. “The new lodge will accommodate the growing demand for winter recreation we’ve seen over the last few years. We are excited for new and returning guests to enjoy a great upcoming winter season at Lee Canyon and believe that the new lodge will transform how adventure seekers experience the resort for years to come.”

Seely called Hillside Lodge the most significant transformation in the resort’s history.

The resort encourages guests to buy lift tickets, tubing sessions and season passes online in advance to avoid potentially sold-out dates. Some season passes available offer unlimited access with reciprocal benefits at partner resorts, while other passes are tailored to midweek or weekend guests. Lee Canyon also offers the Ride Local Card, which locks in $39 lift ticket prices for the season for $79.

Lee Canyon rents ski and snowboard attire and equipment, and the resort offers complimentary coaching for beginner to intermediate skiers and snowboarders who want to learn how to shred. Private and group lessons may be reserved at the Pro Shop.

As of Dec. 5, Lee Canyon had received 43 inches of snow this season, and Seely said that if the weather cooperates, the Sherwood lift, which services more advanced terrain, could open shortly after opening day.

Lee Canyon’s winter season is expected to run through March 2020, weather permitting. The resort is located on 195 acres in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and features 27 trails and 250 acres of hike-to terrain.

For more information, go to www.leecanyonlv.com