Maloy’s ‘A Youth Sports Experience’ returns to Pahrump

Fifteen-time state track and field champion Dominique Maloy will bring another edition of her “A Youth Sports Experience” to Pahrump, and as usual she brings a little more experience to her clinics.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Dominique Maloy, right, works with McKenna Cunningham, 10, during a June session of Maloy's "A Youth Sports Experience" at Pahrump Valley High School.

Beard Force Films-Nashville Knights Pahrump Valley High School graduate Dominique Maloy, left, combines with teammate Nene Gleaves to make a tackle for the Nashville Knights during a Legends Football League game.

This time, Maloy brings another season of Legends Football League experience, a year in which she was the leading rusher for the Nashville Knights, who went undefeated in the regular season — including an 80-0 win over Omaha — before losing in the Eastern Conference championship in August.

Maloy is best known locally for her dominant performance in the state track championships, in which she won the 100 meters, 200 meters and 400 meters in each of her four years at Pahrump Valley High School and won the long jump three times.

Maloy’s upbeat personality and motivational ability are reflected in what could be called her mission statement for “A Youth Sports Experience.”

“Through the source of our heartbeats, there is an equality in all of us,” she said. “And all of us deserve a shot at it. That doesn’t mean anyone is guaranteed any result, but that every athlete is guaranteed the opportunity to unfold and enlighten their highest, truest expression.”

Maloy will be holding early-morning classes over three weekends in late December and early January at Pahrump Valley High School.

Each hour-long session will be open to the first 16 athletes at a cost of $5, and sponsored spots are available for families not financially able to participate.

“As a vessel for this experience, the intention is to lovingly contribute to each athlete’s development, mental, spiritual and physical, as well as our awareness of our oneness,” Maloy said.

Athletes are encouraged simply to show up at a session or contact Maloy directly for more information at ysxperience@yahoo.com