Martinez, Smith win Scotch doubles in A Division

Mary Martinez and Troy Smith Jr. posted games of 247, 276 and 268 to roll to an easy victory in Division A of the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s February event, a Scotch doubles tournament Feb. 27 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Martinez and Smith were so dominant that their bad game, the one that was thrown out, was 212, which was topped by one of the other three money winners in the division, despite a handicap of just 56, one of only three tandems with a handicap of under 100 in the field. The winners pocketed $130 for their efforts.

Scotch doubles is a format in which two-person teams, one male and one female, compete, alternating shots. The women start the first and third game, while the men start the second and fourth game. The low score is dropped, with the handicap added to the other three to get the series score.

Marcy and Dale Fischer totaled 743 on games of 212, 194 and 202 to take home $90 for second place; Gloria and Terry Dofner rolled 194-160-228 for a 725 series and $50 for third place, and Donna Whitaker and Jerry Brehn finished fourth and won $30 for games of 183, 189 and 185 for a 721 series.

While 15 teams competed in Division A, there were 25 in Division B, with seven of them splitting $500 in prize money. Leading the way were Fran Gobbi and James Spear, who rolled 180-183-187 for a 739 series, which was worth $140.

Judie and Ralph Johnson’s 731 series on games of 134, 142 and 185 to finish second and win $100, and Bonnie and Bill Neilson took home $80 by placing fourth on games of 137, 165 and 190 for a 726. Just one pin behind were Dee Runau and Cliff Edwards, who won $60 for fourth, while Offie and Joe Balmores were three pins further back and took home $50 for games of 164, 185 and 190.

Carol Padilla and Jan Mock (192-154-142-698, $40) and Peggy Rhoads and Ed Poland (167-175-160-695, $30) also won money in Division B.

Sam Courtney won $50 in the 50/50 during the morning session, while Bridjette Whaley and Joseph De La Torre won $57 in the afternoon 50/50.

“A special thanks to Ralph Johnson, Bridjette Whaley for helping me at the table and to Larry Barbier for always helping out,” said Debbie Varner, the PVTBC secretary/treasurer.