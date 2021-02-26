64°F
Matassa rolls another 800 series at Pahrump Nugget

Staff Report
February 26, 2021 - 6:35 am
 
Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Anthony Matassa rolled his first 299 game on Feb. 11 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center. Matassa also owns 10 300 games.
Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Anthony Matassa with the Roto Grip Rubicon ball he used to roll an 800 series -- his eighth at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center -- on games of 275, 256 and 269 on Feb. 18.

Anthony Matassa has had his share of good nights at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center, and Feb. 11 and Feb. 18 were the latest.

Matassa, the house record-holder with an 848 series to his credit, rolled his first 299 game on Feb. 11 using an IQ Tour Nano Pearl, a ball that was just released last August. A week later, using a Roto Grip Rubicon, he rolled his eighth 800 series at the Nugget, hitting that number exactly on games of 275, 256 and 269.

Only Nocky Roach, with 25, rolled more 800 series at the Pahrump Nugget than Matassa, who has rolled 10 300 games in three years there. Two of his perfect games came on consecutive days in March of last year, and in August he rolled 23 consecutive strikes to post games of 290 and 300 during an 831 series.

Only Roach (29), Richard Alderman (17) and Jim Reynolds (14) have rolled more perfect games at the Nugget, according to pahrumpbowlers.com. Matassa has a knack for perfect games with interesting timing, bowling his first on his mother’s birthday when he was 16 years old, bowling the first of his back-to-back 300s while competing in a league match against his father’s team and getting one the next day after spending the day with his kids at his nephew’s third birthday party.

He used a Track 919C, a retired model, to roll both of those perfect games.

Matassa carries an average just above 230 while bowling in two leagues at the Nugget, where he also works the counter.

THE LATEST
Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Louie Escalante of Reno poses with his champi ...
Horseshoes tournament in Pahrump gets big turnout
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Petrack Park horseshoes pits were crowded Saturday and Sunday, but Louie Escalante was glad he made the trip for the Pahrump Valley Days tournament.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Beatty High School football coach Leo Verzilli, left, watches ...
Beatty players prepare to tackle flag football
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Leo Verzilli spent much of last week having no idea exactly what would transpire when football season arrived, which, at the time, was a mere three weeks away.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Coaches watch as Richard Swingle hits ground balls during the ...
Pahrump Valley Little League holds tryouts
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Melanie Swingle did not have to look far to find incentive to start playing baseball a few years back. The then-9-year-old only had to glance around the dinner table at one of her five — yep, five — younger brothers.

File photo Mike Nicosia, shown during last year's Western Open in St. George, Utah, won a playo ...
Hatch, Nicosia claim Ice Breaker Open titles
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump residents James Hatch and Mike Nicosia took very different paths, but each claimed a division title in the year’s first horseshoes tournament sanctioned by the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association.

File photo Brandon Mountz of the Pahrump Valley High School Rodeo Club, previously has qualifie ...
Pahrump Valley Rodeo Club seeking sponsors, raising money
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A record 150 competitors from around Nevada will converge on McCullough Arena this weekend as the Nevada State High School Rodeo Association makes its annual stop in Pahrump.

Zaon Collins, a star ex-basketball player at Bishop Gorman and current UNLV recruit, makes his ...
Zaon Collins’ path to UNLV took sudden and tragic turn
By Sam Gordon Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Bishop Gorman basketball star’s involvement in an automobile collision that left a man dead has him facing felony charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Flagman Dale Geissler uses the green flag to signal the start ...
There’s something about a night at the speedway
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Dale Geissler has a pretty cool job. No, not district manager in the circulation department for the Pahrump Valley Times and Las Vegas Review-Journal, although I’m sure that job has its share of excitement.

File photo Pahrump Valley High School football players and coaches should find out soon whether ...
Nevada not alone in placing limits on high school sports
By Jason Orts Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

It’s been nearly 11 months since Nevada shut down high school sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All neighboring Western states have done so as well, to varying degrees.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Beatty High School football players run through drills during ...
Tom Rysinski: To play or not to play, that is the question
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Decision day is less than a week away, as it is believed Gov. Steve Sisolak will revisit football’s place on the no-play list when the statewide “pause” ends Feb. 14.