Mets are only undefeated team in Pahrump Youth Baseball league

We’re at the halfway point of the Pahrump Youth Baseball season and the Mets of the Junior division are the only undefeated team left in the league.

Each team in the league is scheduled to play 14 games throughout the season. As of Tuesday night, most of the teams have now played seven of their games.

The league’s top three divisions are the AA Minors, the Majors and the Juniors.

In the AA Minors, the Cardinals currently hold the best record at 5-2 on the season. The AA Minors division is for kids ages 7-9 years old.

Kasen Smith is leading the way for the Cardinals. Smith currently leads the team in hits (6), home runs (2), runs batted in (11) and batting average (.667).

In Monday’s game against the Angels, Smith hit a 3-run homer and finished the game with four RBIs and scored twice.

There is currently a tie for second place in the AA Minors division. Following their 11-10 win against the Padres, the A’s moved up into a tie with the Angels.

The Angels are being led by William Cassell. He is leading the team in hits (9), home runs (4), runs batted in (14) and batting average (.692).

Cassell leads the AA Minors division in home runs and RBIs.

Despite being in a tie for second place, the A’s have the two highest batting averages in the division. Levi Calleros leads the division with a .778 average, while Kody Osterhaut has a .750 average.

Calleros is first on the team in hits (7), RBIs (9) and runs scored (9).

In the fourth and final spot of the AA Minors division is the Padres. The Padres haven’t gotten a win on their schedule just yet. They currently hold a record of 0-7.

They’ll be able to avenge their loss from Wednesday night against the A’s this weekend when the two teams face off again.

The next division up in the Pahrump Youth Baseball league is the Majors division. This is for kids aged 10-12 years old.

The top team in the Majors division is the Angels. They won a nail-biter on Tuesday evening when they defeated the Brewers 9-8.

As I’m writing this to you, the second-place team in the Majors division are the Astros with a team record of 4-2. This could have changed by the time you’re reading this.

They won’t have dropped out of second place, however, they could be tied with the Angels if they were able to beat the Giants in their game on Thursday evening.

The Brewers are currently sitting in the third spot for the Majors division with a record of 2-4. Again, this could change depending on Thursday’s game. If the Giants are able to defeat the Astros, the Giants will move into a tie with the Brewers.

This brings me to the fourth and final team in the Majors division.

The Giants are currently in last place with a record of 1-4. Their lone win of the season came in a 16-13 victory over the division-leading Angels.

Ryder J. led the Giants in their victory. He finished the game going 2-for-2 with a triple, one RBI and scored three times.

The top division for the Pahrump Youth Baseball league is the Juniors division. This is for kids aged 13-15 years old.

While the rest of the divisions have four teams, the Juniors division only has three teams.

The first-place team, and only undefeated team in the league in the Juniors division are the Mets. They currently hold a record of 7-0.

On Wednesday night, the Mets defeated the Diamondbacks by a score of 13-2.

The Mets currently have three batters who have a batting average at .600 or above – Dominik Wilson (.600), Kayne Horibe (.667) and Cody Fried (.700).

In addition to leading his team in batting average, Fried also leads his team in hits.

The second-place team in the Juniors division is the Tigers. They currently have a team record of 2-4 after beating the last place Diamondbacks last weekend by a score of 13-10.

Austin Alvarez currently leads the team with a .500 batting average and runs scored with five. He is second on the team with four hits and three RBIs.

The third and final team in the Juniors division are the Diamondbacks. Following their defeat at the hands of the Mets on Wednesday, the Diamondbacks’ record went to 1-6.

All teams will be back in action this Saturday, April 9, at Ian Deutch Fields. You can locate the schedule for all of the games at pahrumpvalleylittleleague.com.