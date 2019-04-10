Monster Truck Insanity Tour returning to Pahrump

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Monster Truck Insanity Tour will return to Pahrump's McCullough Arena on April 19 and 20. The event drew 2,500 people for two shows last spring.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Jeromy Pritchard in freestyle racing during last year's Monster Truck Insanity Tour show at McCullough Arena at Petrack Park in Pahrump.

Sometimes one year of insanity just isn’t enough.

For the second consecutive year, the Monster Truck Insanity Tour will stop at McCullough Arena at Petrack Park in Pahrump.

The success of last year’s show at McCullough convinced Skyler Neibaur, the CEO of Live A Little Productions, to bring back the show, which will be April 19 and 20.

“Last year’s event was a huge success for a first-year show,” Neibaur said. “Over 2,500 in attendance for the two shows. We expect Pahrump to become a great annual stop on the tour and will continue to bring great family entertainment each and every year.”

Neibaur is hoping to exceed last year’s attendance, and the company has pulled out all the stops to make the show as appealing as possible to a large audience.

“We are stacking the deck for this year’s show, bringing four of the top monster trucks in the nation to town, including last year’s champion, Marauder,” Neibaur said. “In addition, the tough truck and UTV races will return, along with the daredevil Mr. Xtreme.”

Each day will include an autograph pit party at 5:30 p.m., with the main show beginning at 7 p.m.

Patrons can save money by buying tickets in advance. At presale, adult tickets are $20, kids ages 3 to 12 are $10 and kids 2 and under get in free. At the gate, those tickets will cost $25 for adults and $12 for kids.

Neibaur said officials in Pahrump have helped make the show possible.

“I would definitely like to thank the fine folks at the town of Pahrump, Pahrump Rodeo Committee, Pahrump Tourism and the Pahrump Chamber of Commerce,” he said. “They have all offered exceptional support, and we are grateful to have such outstanding partners.”

Tickets are available at the Pahrump Chamber of Commerce and www.livealittleproductions.com. For more information, visit the website or call 1-888-490-1990.