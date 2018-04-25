Monster Trucks show power in Pahrump

The Monster Truck Insanity Tour stopped Saturday in Pahrump, and event organizers were very pleased with the turnout at Petrack Park.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Freedom Team's "The Cyclops" at the Monster Truck Insanity Tour's stop Saturday at Petrack Park in Pahrump.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Jeromy Pritchard competes in freestyle racing during the Monster Truck Insanity Tour show at Petrack Park in Pahrump.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times "Tuff E Nuff" driven by Jack Koberna shows off for the Petrack Park crowd during Saturday's Monster Truck Insanity Tour event in Pahrump.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Monster Truck Insanity Tour fans are treated to a ride in the "Paddy Wagon" during halftime of the afternoon show Saturday at Petrack park in Pahrump.

“The event was an absolute success!” said Skyler Neibaur, CEO of Live A Little Productions, which produces motorsports events and concerts across the West. “Nearly 2,500 in attendance between the two shows, and the evening show sold out.”

The 2,500 people came to see some of the best monster truck drivers from across the nation, as well as local tough truck and UTV races. They also had the chance to take a ride in a monster truck and meet the drivers in events before the afternoon and evening shows.

Organizers felt Pahrump was a natural site for a monster truck show, and Saturday’s attendance was exactly what they were seeking.

“The Live A Little team is diligently working on putting together more events to bring to Pahrump,” Neibaur said. “We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of support from the town of Pahrump, Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, Pahrump Tourism, our local sponsors and the entire community.”

The Monster Truck Insanity Tour was established in 2015 to provide a new racing and competition format including monster trucks, freestyle motocross and tough truck/UTV racing. The tour will include more than 25 events in 2018 throughout the West.

Prior to the show, one arrest was reported.

Robert Miller, 36, of Pahrump was accused of reckless driving in the parking lot before the 1 p.m. show. The man stated he was trying to “get the kids amped up for the show,” according to the sheriff’s office. Miller was taken into custody by an off-duty Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy and an off-duty Department of Homeland Security officer who happened to be on the scene.

