The Mountain Falls Ladies Club Championship took place March 14 and March 21 at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left, Jackie Dobbins, Joyce Jarammillo, Julie Floyd, Barbara Kelley, Terri Bennett and Angela Parker pose after the third annual Mountain Falls Ladies Club Championship in Pahrump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Low gross club champion Jackie Dobbins and low net club champion Joyce Jaramillo pose with their trophies after the third annual Mountain Falls Ladies Club Championship in Pahrump.

The Mountain Falls Ladies Club Championship took place March 14 and March 21 at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump.

Jackie Dobbins won low gross honors, while Joyce Jaramillo claimed the low net championship.

In the first flight, Julie Floyd took low gross while Terri Bennett won low net honors.

In the second flight, Barbara Kelley earned low gross and Angela Parker won low net.