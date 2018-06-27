NDOW says stripers biting early in shallow waters of Lake Mead

The Nevada Department of Wildlife reports that anglers are finding success going after stripers by fishing shallow in the early morning then switching to deep-diving lures once the heat picks up on Lake Mead.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Kennedy Lakeda, 12, shows off a fish during a fishing derby at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs in northwest Las Vegas.

Others have found good results by trolling with gizzard shad through the Vegas Wash area and outside of Boulder Beach. Bluegill are biting on night crawler pieces and small jigs.

Lake Mohave

Black bass action is good in the Cottonwood Basin with the majority of fishing coming in at about 2 to 3 pounds. Rat-L-Traps and various crankbaits have been catching the fish.

Largemouth bass can be found in the backs of coves near grass beds and submerged brush.

Look for stripers in the cool areas of the lake at the north end and at depth in the south end of the reservoir.

Laughlin

Fishing remains good for schooling striped bass averaging about 2 pounds. Some of the best action has been found from Davis Dam south through Casino Row.

One local angler brought in an 11-pound catfish just north of Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. Anchovies are a top bait for both stripers and catfish.

Las Vegas urban ponds

Catfish action has been good following the recent catfish plant by the Nevada Department of Wildlife. The bluegill and bass bites have been sporadic, with the best action taking place in the early-morning hours and after sundown.

Night crawlers and mealworms have been catching the fish.

NDOW asks anglers to dispose of unwanted fishing lines in the recycle bins provided at the parks or in rubbish bins.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area

Water levels remain good, but sunny days are stimulating the seasonal growth of aquatic vegetation that occurs each summer.

Eagle Valley Reservoir

Though the action for trout remains good, windy conditions have kept most anglers off of the water. Bass and crappie are taking jigs and an assortment of spoons and spinning lures. Largemouth bass are catch and release only through June 30.

Echo Canyon Reservoir

Fishing has been very good, although high winds slowed the action for trout, bass and crappie. Winds have been sufficient to keep most anglers away. Those who have ventured out are catching trout with rainbow PowerBait, small spinning lures or jigs with white bodies and brightly-colored heads.

Upcoming Fishing Events

Saturday is World Fishing Day, and the Nevada Department of Wildlife will host a Sunrise Fishing event from 6-8 a.m. near the Hemenway Fishing Pier on Lake Mead. NDOW personnel will be on hand to assist anglers. They also will have a limited supply of loaner fishing rods and bait. A current fishing license is required for anglers 12 years of age and older. Water shoes, hats and sunglasses are recommended.