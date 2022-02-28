Neese, Alderman take doubles tournament at the Nugget

Pahrump Valley Times file Mary Neese and Richard Alderman topped 40 other teams to take first place at the PVTBC Scotch Doubles tournament over the weekend at the Pahrump Nugget.

Mary Neese and Richard Alderman took first place in the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club event that was held on Saturday at the Pahrump Nugget.

This was a Scotch-doubles style tournament, consisting of 41 teams. The teams were split into two divisions – the A division and the B division.

Neese and Alderman topped the A division, which had 16 teams. They bowled games of 228, 211 and 201, to go along with their handicap of 105, for a total score of 745.

Neese and Alderman not only scored the highest total of all the teams, but they were the only team in the tournament to bowl over 200 points in all three of their counted games.

Just nine points behind Neese and Alderman was the team of Dianne Toomey and Anthony Matassa in second place of the A division.

Toomey and Matassa finished with a total score of 736 pins. They bowled games of 233, 199 and 175 to go along with their handicap of 129.

There was a tie for third place in the A division. The teams of Peggy Rhoads and Cliff Edwards and Barbara Wilson and Jan Mock each finished with total scores of 711 pins.

Rhoads and Edwards reached their 711 pins by bowling games of 177, 201 and 185 to go along with their handicap score of 14. The team of Wilson and Mock bowled games of 180, 178 and 181 with their handicap score of 172.

For their tie, the teams split the prize money 50/50 that was awarded to third place.

In the B division, the team of Carol Padilla and Jerry Adams walked away with the first place prize. Their total score of 742 pins was the second highest in the tournament, just three behind Neese and Alderman.

Padilla and Adams bowled games of 202, 144 and 189, in addition to their handicap score of 207 pins.

Lois Frieswyk and Bud Sherwood followed Padilla and Adams in second place. They bowled games of 140, 148 and 184, to go along with a handicap score of 251, for a team total score of 723 pins.

In third place for the B division came the team made up of Debbie Rucker and Ed Poland. Rucker and Poland combined to finish the tournament with a total score of 702 pins. They bowled games of 182, 161 and 157 to go along with their 202 handicap score.

Four other teams finished in prize positions in the B division.

Lani McKinney and Clint Courtney finished in fourth place with a total score of 699 pins. The team of Fran Gobbi and Jim Spear came in fifth place. They bowled a score of 695 pins. Diane and Sam Courtney combined for a total score of 692 pins to finish in sixth place. The final prize finishers for the tournament went to the team of Connie and Rick Rupe who bowled a 690.

Following the tournament, there was a 50/50 raffle drawing and Dale Bystedt was declared the winner.

The next PVTBC tournament will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 26. This tournament will be a certified singles, no-tap tournament and will feature a handicap and a scratch side pot. Debbie Varner and Diane Courtney will be the directors for the tournament.