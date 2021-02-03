Neese, Quinteros win divisions at PVTBC tournament

Rebekah Quinteros rolled games of 300, 279 and 265 for a 1,060 series Saturday to win Division B and the handicap side pot to take home $130, making her the big winner at the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s 8-9-pin No Tap tournament at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Rebekah Quinteros rolled games of 300, 279 and 265 for a 1,060 series Saturday to win Division B and the handicap side pot to take home $130, making her the big winner at the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s 8-9-pin No Tap tournament at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Quinteros won Division B by a comfortable 47 pins, paying her $75. Babs Woosley’s 1,013 series on games of 267, 253 and 286 was good for second place and $65, while Debbie Varner, the PVTBC secretary-treasurer, took home some of the money she handled by posting a 255-260-300 day for a 1,009 series worth $55.

Woosley and Varner also won money in the handicap side pot, with Woosley winning $30 and Varner pocketing $25.

In Division A, Mary Neese shot 284, 265 and 300 for a 1,035 series and $75, 33 pins better than Jeff Huffman, who rolled 297-300-300 but went in with a handicap 81 pins less than Neese’s. Huffman’s scores easily were good enough to win the scratch side pot, with his 897 earning him $35. Huffman was right behind Quinteros on the money list, combining his scratch side pot win with a fifth-place tie in the handicap side pot ($22.50) and his second-place $70 in Division A.

Neese also topped $100, bringing home $35 for finishing second in the handicap side pot.

Nenita Cabuena opened with a 300 and finished with a 1,001 series for third in Division A, while Judi Clausen (997) and Bridjette Whaley (992) rounded out the top five.

Huffman, Larry Attebery and Lynn Cary each rolled two 300 games in the 8-9-pin no-tap format, while 19 bowlers rolled one 300 game: Joe Balmores, Anthony Matassa, Joe Matassa, Walt Kuver, Alan Geary, Alan Sanders Sr., Jim Sparlin, Varner, Larry Barbier, Cabuena, Renee Green, Carol Padilla, Quinteros, Troy Smith Jr., Dale Bystedt, Dale Fischer, Neese, Whaley and Joseph DeLaTorre.

Because of capacity regulations, the 89-bowler tournament was split into morning and afternoon sessions. Alan Sanders won the 50/50 in the morning session for $68.50, while Diane Courtney won $60.50 in the afternoon session.

“I would like to thank Lorena Myers and Dee Runau for selling 50/50 and the scratch pot entries,” Varner said. “Good job.”

The entry fee for the event was $15, with $420 in the Division A pot, $470 in the Division B pot, $300 in the handicap side pot and $150 in the scratch side pot.

The next PVTBC tournament will be a scotch doubles event Feb. 27 at the Nugget. For more information about the club, visit pahrumpbowlers.com and select “PVTBC.”