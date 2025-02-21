New baseball field set for Ian Deutch Memorial Park

Pahrump Valley Little League fans are in for a treat this season as a newly constructed baseball field is slated to be ready by opening day.

“Jimmy Martinez, who helps run the parks and recreation for the town of Pahrump, has been outstanding,” Pahrump Valley Little League President Lou Banuelos said. “The town is hurting for fields. I’ve been real happy coming back knowing that the town has actually gone far beyond to make this happen. We’re hoping to now get back-to-back games going at the same time, with different levels, more crowds and more excitement.”

The construction for the new diamond, Field 2B, began in January to help find a solution for Ian Deutch Memorial Park’s four baseball entities to have more playing room.

The Juniors division utilizes Field 1 with 90-foot basepaths while the smaller 60-foot basepath fields are in use for the Single A, Triple A and Majors divisions.

The new Field 2B will be directly behind Field 2A off of Hiawatha street and the diamond will feature permanent fencing.

“This actually was something we had slated for a different project, but that project pulled away because we’ve seen [what] the youth needed,” Jimmy Martinez, Buildings and Grounds facility manager said.

With 22 teams and 225 players, the minors divisions covering Majors, Triple A, and Single A will benefit from the extra field that can be used for games or practice.

Due to the additional space, Majors, Triple A and Single A will now be able to conduct multiple games at a given time.

“We are a baseball community. No kid should be left behind,” Banuelos said. “We have been grateful for our sponsors that have stepped up to help the community and less fortunate kids.

