40°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

New season, new coach for PVHS boys basketball

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
November 24, 2021 - 5:19 pm
 

David Wilson has taken over the head coaching position for the boys basketball team at Pahrump Valley High School.

Wilson is a native of Grand Island, Nebraska and he moved out to the Las Vegas area within the last couple of years.

Wilson grew up playing basketball in Nebraska. After high school, he played ball at Bakersfield College, which is a junior college in Bakersfield, California.

After playing in Bakersfield for two years, Wilson transferred to Doane University. This was a Division II NAIA school in Crete, Nebraska located just over an hour from where he grew up. He played just one season at Doane before leaving.

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic rattled the world, Wilson had traveled to the Dominican Republic to play basketball as a professional. He was down there for just a few weeks before everything got shut down.

As far as Wilson’s coaching career goes, he helped coach a high school freshman team for a couple of years while he was in California.

During his post-college time, Wilson also worked for a company that held basketball clinics.

Pahrump hasn’t been able to have a winning season since the 2007-08 season. Wilson is hoping to turn the program around and get back to winning ways. He mentioned that it’s a matter of improving the culture that they have so far.

“We’re hoping to get as many wins as we can this year,” Wilson said. “It’s just a matter of not changing the culture, but improving the culture. It’s something that could take a few years, but we’re just going to take one day to get better at a time and go from there.”

This year will be Pahrump Valley’s first basketball season since the 2019-20 season.

This year’s team will have 12 players, eight of which will be seniors. Wilson won’t be focusing on one side of the ball over the other. Instead he wants it to be a balanced attack.

“I try to keep a good balance,” Wilson said. “I try to make both sides of the ball important.”

He says that their biggest challenge going into the season is going to be coming together as a team. The players haven’t had an organized season in nearly two years. The seniors who are now playing at a varsity level haven’t had a season since they were freshmen.

Wilson and the Trojans will begin their season in early December.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel (7) makes a pass under pressure from San Diego State Azte ...
Winning streak snapped for Rebels football
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The UNLV Rebels had their two-game winning streak snapped when they lost to the visiting San Diego State Aztecs 28-20 over the weekend.

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong (12) looks to throw against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA ...
Wolf Pack drop second game in a row
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Wolf Pack lost their second game in a row over the weekend in a three overtime affair against the Air Force Falcons 41-39.

Pahrump Valley Times file Almost 60 bowlers turned out Aug. 29 for the Pahrump Valley Tournamen ...
Poland, Ayres get division wins in PVTBC event
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Ed Poland and Kali Costa Ayres won their divisions in the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club event on Saturday.

Tina Wilson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times. Pahrump's U13 football team posing with the tr ...
Pahrump U13 football team takes league championship
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump’s U13 Junior Trojans football team defeated the Henderson Raiders 24-6 to win the league championship over the weekend in Las Vegas.

UNLV stays perfect on the season
UNLV stays perfect on the season
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels keep the winning going as they reach 3-0 on the season after a 64-62 victory over visiting North Dakota State on Monday.

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo, middle, gives direction to his team during a timeout in t ...
Rebels capture golden pineapple, extend win streak
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The UNLV Rebels defeated the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday 27-13 to capture the Golden Pineapple trophy in the Ninth Island Showdown.

Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) makes a catch past Kansas City Chiefs defensive back R ...
Raiders have fallen into old bad habits the last 2 weeks
By Vincent Bonsignore Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Raiders are trying to avoid another second-half collapse. To do so, they need play more clean, efficient football.