Sports

NIAA provides update on rules for facemasks, COVID-19 testing

By Jason Orts Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 13, 2021 - 1:17 am
 
Fans watch the football game between Bishop Gorman and Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman High Sch ...
Fans watch the football game between Bishop Gorman and Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, March 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Few fans allowed in the stadium and social distancing combine ...
Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Few fans allowed in the stadium and social distancing combined to make for an unusual setting for the Pahrump Valley High School football team's home opener Friday night at Trojan Field in March 2021.

The NIAA announced Friday, Aug. 6 that the organization will follow the state’s new rules for face coverings during fall high school sporting events as well as updated COVID-19 testing.

Donnie Nelson, Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association interim executive director, told the media during a Zoom call that Gov. Steve Sisolak’s signing of Emergency Directive 048 would affect high school sports, which begin Aug. 19.

“As of today, we have the opportunity to play,” Nelson said. “That could change on a daily, weekly or monthly basis, but we’re going to celebrate what we have in place right now.”

The state recently reinstated a mask mandate for all indoor activities. The only fall sport that will be played indoors is girls volleyball.

Nelson said the NIAA will not require “a team’s game-eligible student-athletes” to wear a mask while in the game or on the bench for girls volleyball. Everyone else associated with the games — such as coaches, managers, officials and spectators — must wear a mask while indoors.

Football is the only fall sport classified as full and close contact. Because of that, the NIAA will require weekly testing for “non-fully-vaccinated team members, defined as participants, coaches, associated staff, volunteers and others connected directly with a team.”

In all other sports, non-fully-vaccinated team members will be required to be tested if they are traveling out of county to compete.

Nelson said there is no provision for when testing must take place, but the results must be back by 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the end of the NIAA’s week.

