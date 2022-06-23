NSHPA continues season with a sunset tournament

The NSHPA will be holding the Sundown Showdown tournament this Saturday, June 25, at Lone Mountain Regional Park in Las Vegas. The tournament will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association is holding a tournament this Saturday, June 25, at Lone Mountain Regional Park in Las Vegas. Foster Kenton Jr. (left) and Lathan Dilger (right) during their matchup in the 2021 Nevada State Horseshoe championships in Tonopah.

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association will continue their season this weekend after taking a short break the last couple of weeks.

The NSHPA will be holding the Sundown Showdown tournament this Saturday, June 25, at Lone Mountain Regional Park in Las Vegas. The tournament will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The tournament was previously scheduled to be played in Pahrump, however, their horseshoe pits have been under construction for the last few months.

All pitchers who plan to participate in the tournament should be at the park and signed in before 6 p.m.

If you have any questions about the tournament, feel free to contact NSHPA president Lathan Dilger at 435-691-3857 or email him at lathandilger@gmail.com.