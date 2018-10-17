Nygaard, Petrie lead Pahrump Valley to region golf title

Pahrump Valley sophomore Breanne Nygaard shot an even-par 72 last Wednesday to lead the Trojans girls golf team to the Class 3A Southern Region championship in Mesquite.
The Trojans shot a team total of 729, just three strokes better than second-place Boulder City. The Eagles had four of the top seven individual golfers in the event, but their top player was 15 shots behind Nygaard and the rest of the team couldn’t make up the difference.
The 72 at The Palms combined with an 81 a day earlier at the Casablanca resort gave Nygaard a two-day total of 153, just two shots behind region champion Carolyn Lemon of Western. Because of the small number of competitors, everyone in the field qualified for this week’s Class 3A state championship.
Nygaard’s round included birdies on No. 1, No. 6, No. 9 and No. 15 after making only one birdie during the first round. Makalea Petrie had similar results, shaving seven strokes off of her first-round 89 to post an 82, including three birdies. Her total of 171 was good for fourth place.
Jessica Pearson finished eighth on rounds of 98 and 100, while Anastassia Furman placed 10th, shooting 99 and 108 for the Trojans.
The performance was a significant improvement over last year for Pahrump Valley, which placed third a year ago at Las Vegas Golf Club, 63 strokes behind Boulder City.
Nygaard shot back-to-back 80s to place third, while Petrie was the only other Trojan in the top 10, shooting 187 to finish eighth.
Because of the small number of teams and individual competitors, all participants qualified for the Class 3A state championships, held Monday and Tuesday at Schaffer’s Mill in Truckee, California.
The Trojans and Eagles were joined by the top three teams out of the Northern League, Lowry, Elko and Spring Creek.
Trojans Sports Recap
Boys Cross Country: Four Pahrump Valley runners finished among the top 10 Saturday as the Trojans captured the Sunset League championship at Basic High School in Henderson.
Juniors Michael Sonerholm (2nd, 17:06.4) and Grand Odegard (4th, 17:26.4) led the way for the Trojans, who scored 35 points to edge Valley (43) and Somerset Academy Losee (53). Freshman Seth Sonerholm (7th, 17:50.2) and senior Jacob Cipollini (9th, 18:00.1) also placed in the top 10, with junior Brandon Ruud not far behind in 13th, covering 5,000 meters in 18:27.7.
In the middle school race, eighth-graders Jacob Gray (40th, 10:45.6) and Ivan Crisler (44th, 10:52.7) led the way for Rosemary Clarke, which finished eighth in the 1.4-mile event.
Four days earlier, Seth Sonerholm finished fifth in the freshman race at the 2.5-mile O’Dea Frosh-Soph Invitational on Oct. 9 at Desert Breeze Park in Las Vegas, running it in 15:12.4.
Girls Cross Country: Junior Diamond Sonerholm (4th, 21:20.5), senior Kate Goodman (6th, 22:16.6) and sophomore Patricia Roundy (7th, 23:14.5) paced the Trojans to a second-place finish in the Sunset League championships Saturday at Basic High School in Henderson.
The Trojans compiled 41 points, eight points behind first-place Valley, which had the first- and second-place runners in the competition.
Junior Terrena Martin finished 11th in 23:59.8 for Pahrump Valley, while junior Nrsringa Breathwaite (13th, 24:35.4) and senior Ariana Solorio (14th, 24:43.3) were not far behind. Freshman Beverly Roundy finished 24th in 27:45.7.
Patricia Roundy ran the 2.5-mile course in 19:00.7 to finish 24th in the sophomore race at the O’Dea Frosh-Soph Invitational Oct. 9 at Desert Breeze Park in Las Vegas. Beverly Roundy ran 24:32.7 to finish 54th in the freshman race at the event.
Boys Soccer: The Trojans on Monday fell to Western for the second time this season, losing 3-0. Ian Kingsley recorded three saves for Pahrump Valley (10-6-1).
Jose Chavez scored four goals and Alvaro Garcia added three as the Trojans routed Adelson 9-0 on Thursday. Koby Lindberg and Christian Mott also scored for the Trojans, while Fernando Martinez-Fontana, Abraham Alvarez, Garcia, Chavez and Lindberg each chipped in an assist. Kingsley needed to make just one save to post the shutout.
Girls Volleyball: The Trojans went outside the Sunset League for the last time this season and came back with a 25-20, 25-21, 25-20 sweep at the hands of Cheyenne 3.
Nicky Velazquez had six kills, and Taylor Wombaker totaled six assists for the Trojans (13-11).
Girls Soccer: Grace Gundacker, Kimberly Ramos and Madelyn Souza each scored twice Oct. 9 as the Trojans rolled past winless Mojave 8-0. Makayla Gent added a goal and three assists, while Sofia Castro scored one goal and assisted on another for Pahrump Valley (10-4-1).