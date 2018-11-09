Olson records ace at Lakeview’s No. 9 hole

Marvin Olson of Pahrump hit a hole-in-one Oct. 26 at Lakeview Executive Golf Course, certified by Jean Kocvara of the Lakeview pro shop.

Marvin Olson of Pahrump hit a hole-in-one Oct. 26 at Lakeview Executive Golf Course, certified by Jean Kocvara of the Lakeview pro shop.

Olson’s ace was recorded on the 148-yard 9th hole and was witnessed by Kim Pilling, Carmen Alvarado and Betty Heil.

Lakeview Executive Golf Course is located at 1471 East Mount Charleston Drive South and is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the months of November through March. Rates are $13 for nine holes and $22 for 18 holes, with monthly and annual passes available.