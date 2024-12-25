Pahrump 500 club bowls last tournament of the year

$870 handed out in prizes for the Christmas bowling match for the Pahrump 500’s last tournament of the year.

At the last Pahrump 500 Club tournament of the year, Gorden Sim was the only bowler to score a perfect game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Pahrump. (Randy G Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump 500 Club had its last meeting of the year at the Nugget Bowl with a banquet and a tournament.

To conclude the year for the club there was a 9-Pin No-Tap singles tournament where players competed in tight games to battle it out for top placement. Ultimately, the top winner of the Pahrump 500 Club was 77 points above the rest.

The tournament allowed for three classes: Pahrump 500, Almost 500 and the Groupies.

Pahrump 500

The competition was stacked among the 500 Club as there were 28 participants in the tournament.

Only the top seven players would win a prize, and it finished close. All participants bowled three games and were given a handicap to their overall score.

Janet Hansen and Sis Fronk battled it out for third place. As Fronk bowled a high scoring 223 in their first game, there was someone scoring big. Billie Biddle stepped ahead of the competition after scoring a 261.

Hansen was only behind Sandra Halsey and Biddle.

In their second game, Hansen jumped to second place after scoring 221 points, whereas Biddle grew a lead of 51 points.

But right behind Hansen was Peggy Rhoads. At that time, she was down 82 points, but in the third game Rhoads scored 234 where Hansen scored 176. This got Rhoads second place and after the handicaps, Rhoads was the second-place winner, taking Hansen’s place.

Hansen’s third game nearly pushed her even further down the leaderboard as Fronk climbed up the ranks after each game. As Hansen finished with a final score of 806, Fronk was one point away from tying with Hansen.

Hansen finished in third place with a $50 payout and Fronk finished No. 4 for a $35 cash prize.

Rhoads won $65 with 812 points and Biddle won with a 77-point lead over Rhoads and a $70 payout for first place.

Another close match-up was between Sandra Halsey and Chris Upton after they tied at 796. This came after the handicap was applied as Halsey had a 67-point advantage. They each received $22.50.

Almost 500 and Groupies

There were also 28 participants in the Groupies class and only one in the Almost 500 class. It was Hazel Watson who won the match after being the only participant in the group after scoring a 774 and winning $10.

The top of the Groupies’ chart got competitive after Gorden Sim and John Ventimiglia won by a razor-thin margin.

Sim scored a perfect game at the start of the tournament, the only participant to score a perfect game in the entire tournament.

Larry Attebery was the second closest to Sim’s perfect game. But in the second game, Attebery would fall in the rankings after he was nearly 100 points behind his first game.

Ventimiglia was slowly climbing his score in the background and would swoop in the end and scored an 848 total score to finish No. 2, winning $65.

Although Sim’s score started to drop, it wasn’t enough to lose the lead with the top score of 850 points for the first-place victory and a win of $70.

Side pot wins

There were two side pots that were available and 44 bowlers participated in the top final score with their handicap.

At the top of the rankings wasBiddle with 889 points for an extra $40 win. Sim would come up less than 40 points short of Biddle with 850 points and a win of $35. And right under Sims was the No. 3 winner Ventimiglia with 848 points for a $30 gain.

In the scratch pot, Sim was the winner after he scored a 761 win without a handicap for a $32 win. Right behind him was Jeff Drake with 725 points and a $23 win. And in third place was Ventimiglia with a 724 for $15.

