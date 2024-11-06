Pahrump 500 Club: November results

Over $600 were spread out over three tournaments and two side pots on Sunday

Pahrump Valley gets ready to switch from fall to winter sports

Kim Drake, the winner of the November Pahrump 500 Club's bowling tournament on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Pahrump. (Randy G Gulley)

Randy Stout won the Groupies tournament of the November Pahrump 500 Club's bowling event on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Pahrump. (Randy G Gulley)

In a Snake Bites Singles bowling tournament in Pahrump, 40 residents took to the bowling alley for a piece of the $625 prize pot.

At the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino’s bowling alley, the Pahrump 500 Club hosted their November tournament on Sunday. There were 19 players in the 500 Club that played in their event, while there were only two players in the Almost 500 Club.

In the last event, the Groupies also had 19 players participating in the tournament.

Here are the winners of each tournament.

500 Club

By the looks of the first game of the tournament, Peggy Rhoads seemed like she could’ve taken the win after scoring at the top of the leaderboards with 216 points. But another player was slowly building up from her first 197 game.

By the end of the tournament, Kim Drake stole the lead from Rhoads after scoring 27 more points. With a final score of 827 and a best game of 248 points, Drake took the win, along with the top prize of $65.

Rhoads would take second place with 800 points and leave $55 richer. Katherine Bishop, with 764 points, took third place.

Almost 500 Club

Orpha Lasky and Rachel Ortiz had a head-to-head game after only two players signed up for the Almost 500 Club match.

Lasky quickly took the lead after scoring 402 points in two games, which was nearly a 100-point lead. And in the third game, Lasky would still outscore Ortiz.

The final score for Lasky was 814 points and a take-home payout of $20.

Groupies

The Groupies put up a competitive fight as David Bishop and Kyle Pope battled for second place.

Pope had the lead over Bishop in the first game by over 40 points and were tied up by the second game. Although Pope was able to outscore Bishop, after having a larger handicap, Bishop won the battle and secured his second-place victory.

Bishop with 829 points left with $50, while Pope ended up with 825 points and a $35 win.

Randy Stout would win the Groupie tournament after scoring 878 points. Stout would take home $65.

Side pots

In the scratch side pot, the player with the highest total points of the three games without a handicap would win. Jeff Drake took the grand prize of $32.50 with 700 points. Pope would just miss out on first place by scoring one point less, but still won $20.

In the Handicap side pot, Stout would reign victorious after he scored 878 points, winning him an extra $40. Pope would follow with 825 points and an extra $32 in his pocket.

The next tournament is on Dec. 14 where the league will host a 9-pin No Tap Singles and Christmas party that starts at 11:30 a.m.

The event was sponsored by Peggy Rhoads and Dee Runau.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.