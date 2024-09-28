Pahrump Fall Festival Rodeo — PHOTOS

The Pahrump Fall Festival lasted from Sept. 19-22 at Petrack Park, but next to the park was the rodeo at McCullough Arena.

A man ropes a calf while riding on horseback at the Pahrump Fall Festival 2024 rodeo on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2024, in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Two performers on horseback attempt to rope a calf at the at the Pahrump Fall Festival 2024 rodeo on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2024, in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Two performers on horseback attempt to rope a calf at the at the Pahrump Fall Festival 2024 rodeo on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2024, in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A man attempts to hold on as a horse tries to throw off the man from its back at the Pahrump Fall Festival 2024 rodeo on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2024, in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A horse stands up above the gates that are intended to contain the animals at the Pahrump Fall Festival 2024 rodeo on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2024, in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A man rides a horse during the Pahrump Falls Festival 2024 rodeo on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2024, in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

At the Pahrump Fall Festival 2024 a woman carries the U.S flag (right) and girl carries the Nevada flag (left) while riding on horses on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2024, in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

At the Pahrump Fall Festival 2024 a woman carries the U.S flag while riding on a horse on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2024, in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A man braces for impact as a horse attempts throw him off at the Pahrump Fall Festival 2024 rodeo on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2024, in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

This year the Pahrump Fall Festival brought carnival-goers, medieval garments and cowboy hats to enjoy one of the biggest events the town has to offer.

The festival lasted from Sept. 19-22 at Petrack Park, but next to the park was the rodeo at McCullough Arena that happened on both Friday and Saturday night. The performance would begin at 7 p.m. where viewers could enjoy watching ranch broncs, breakaway roping, team roping, mini bulls, barrel racing and bull riding.

The winners of each category won a commemorative belt buckle and a cash prize.

To watch the rodeo, viewers paid $12 in advance for presale tickets or $15 at the door.

