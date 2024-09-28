Pahrump Fall Festival Rodeo — PHOTOS
The Pahrump Fall Festival lasted from Sept. 19-22 at Petrack Park, but next to the park was the rodeo at McCullough Arena.
This year the Pahrump Fall Festival brought carnival-goers, medieval garments and cowboy hats to enjoy one of the biggest events the town has to offer.
The festival lasted from Sept. 19-22 at Petrack Park, but next to the park was the rodeo at McCullough Arena that happened on both Friday and Saturday night. The performance would begin at 7 p.m. where viewers could enjoy watching ranch broncs, breakaway roping, team roping, mini bulls, barrel racing and bull riding.
The winners of each category won a commemorative belt buckle and a cash prize.
To watch the rodeo, viewers paid $12 in advance for presale tickets or $15 at the door.
