Pahrump Fall Festival Rodeo — PHOTOS

A man braces for impact as a horse attempts throw him off at the Pahrump Fall Festival 2024 rodeo on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2024, in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
At the Pahrump Fall Festival 2024 a woman carries the U.S flag while riding on a horse on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2024, in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
At the Pahrump Fall Festival 2024 a woman carries the U.S flag (right) and girl carries the Nevada flag (left) while riding on horses on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2024, in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
A man rides a horse during the Pahrump Falls Festival 2024 rodeo on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2024, in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
A horse stands up above the gates that are intended to contain the animals at the Pahrump Fall Festival 2024 rodeo on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2024, in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
A man attempts to hold on as a horse tries to throw off the man from its back at the Pahrump Fall Festival 2024 rodeo on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2024, in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Two performers on horseback attempt to rope a calf at the at the Pahrump Fall Festival 2024 rodeo on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2024, in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Two performers on horseback attempt to rope a calf at the at the Pahrump Fall Festival 2024 rodeo on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2024, in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
A man ropes a calf while riding on horseback at the Pahrump Fall Festival 2024 rodeo on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2024, in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
