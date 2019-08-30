Pahrump flag football needs more kids to sign up

With only one-quarter of the players as last year, flag football in Pahrump is in serious need of kids to sign up by Thursday or the season might not be played, said Dee Stegeman, team mom for the 10U team.

As of Aug. 29, Stegeman said only 10 kids were coming out for practices, requiring all of them to practice together regardless of age. “They’re being very good sports about it,” Stegeman said. “But we’re going to have to forfeit the season if we can’t fill these spots.”

While the season does not begin until late September, the registration deadline for Nevada Youth Sports is Sept. 5. Only three players are practicing for the 6U team for kindergarteners and first-graders, and there is also major need for 10U players, Stegeman said.

Six players are needed to play flag football, and it is open to boys and girls. Stegeman said her daughter, Nova, is in her fifth year of flag football, having started in Henderson before moving to Pahrump.

Kids can join flag football simply by showing up to practice from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Simkins Park. The cost to play is $100, but Stegeman sais sponsors have been found to help defray the cost.