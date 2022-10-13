Pahrump girls golf wins Nevada 3A southern regionals in BC

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley High School girls golf team was crowned the Nevada 3A southern regional champions for the fourth consecutive year. From left to right: Shania Hopkins, Gracie Tilley, Aliana Zuniga, Sasha Strain, Virginia Rogers and Emily Gent.

The Pahrump Valley girls golf team ran away with the 3A southern Nevada golf regional championship on Tuesday afternoon in Boulder City.

This year’s tournament took place at the Boulder City Municipal and Boulder Creek Golf Club courses. Each course was a par-72, for a total par score of 144.

This was the fourth consecutive regional championship for the Lady Trojans going back to the 2018 season.

Pahrump extended their winning margin from last year’s 7-shot win to winning by more than 30 shots this year. They finished with a team score of 730.

When I spoke to head coach Bob Hopkins, he mentioned that he was proud of the way the team played on day two of the tournament. Three of the five Trojan golfers scored higher in their second rounds than their first.

Three teams competed in the competition, along with three students that entered the tournament under individual entries.

The teams who competed were Pahrump Valley, Boulder City and Virgin Valley. Zariyah Bell-Kane represented Eldorado High School as an individual, as well as Paige Harter represented Moapa Valley High School and Kali Patterson represented Legacy High School.

Boulder City was the runner-up in the regional tournament with a team score of 788. Virgin Valley finished the event with a team score of 823.

Despite Pahrump Valley finishing in first place for the team score, Boulder City’s Camryn Schaper finished in first place of the individual standings with a 2-day score of 153. She shot a 1-under 71 on day two to capture the individual competition win.

The Trojans had five golfers entered in the tournament.

Emily Gent led the team with a total score of 171 after her two rounds of play. Her second-round score of 82 was the best single-round score of any Trojan and helped her capture fourth place.

In addition to Gent, Aliana Zuniga, Sasha Strain and Shania Hopkins all finished inside the top-10 standings for the tournament.

Zuniga finished the tournament with a total score of 176. She shot a 93 on day one and an 83 on day two.

Zuniga improved her regional tournament score by nearly 30 shots from last year’s tournament where she finished with a total score of 204.

Sasha Strain finished her southern regional tournament with a total score of 188. She shot scores of 95 and 93.

Shania Hopkins finished in ninth place for the Lady Trojans with a score of 195. Hopkins shot rounds of 96 and 99, both being improvements over her scores from last season.

The final Pahrump Valley player in the tournament was Gracie Tilley who finished with a score of 265.

Now that they are champs of the southern region, Pahrump Valley can de-stress slightly before heading north for the 3A state championship tournament.

The 2022 Nevada 3A state championship tournament will be played on Monday and Tuesday, Oct 17-18, at Genoa Lakes Golf Club in Genoa, Nevada.

Monday’s round will be a shotgun start at 10 a.m. and Tuesday’s round will have the first tee time beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.