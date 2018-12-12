Pahrump horseshoes tournament open to anyone

The second annual Christmas Open horseshoes tournament is scheduled for Saturday morning at Petrack Park, and anyone is welcome to participate.

Mike Norton/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dennis Andersen presents the championship trophy to Dok Hembree after last year's inaugural Christmas Open horseshoes tournament in Pahrump.

Mike Norton/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Mike Nicosia accepts the B Division trophy from tournament host Dennis Anderson after last year's Christmas Open horseshoes tournament at Petrack Park in Pahrump.

The second annual Christmas Open horseshoes tournament is scheduled for Saturday morning at Petrack Park, and anyone is welcome to participate.

“This a nonsanctioned tournament, so anyone can enter,” explained Mike Norton, secretary-treasurer of the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association and organizer of most Pahrump tournaments. “The defending champions from last year will bring back their trophies and try to win back the trophies.”

Dennis Andersen, who won a gold medal and a bronze medal in horseshoe pitching at the Huntsman Senior Games in October in St. George, Utah, is the tournament host. Norton advised participants to be prepared for the cold weather and said food will be provided, including hot dogs, chili and “the best potato salad I have ever had.”

The event will include a special tribute to Tom McQueen, a former state association secretary-treasurer who died in November. Newcomers will be provided with horseshoes and tips on playing the game.

Participants can sign in at 10 a.m. Saturday, with play scheduled to begin at 10:30. There is an entry fee of $5, and divisions for the event will be based on the number of players entered. Petrack Park’s horseshoes pits are located near the fire station.

“Come for the fun and play for the trophies,” said Norton, who can be reached for more information at 775-537-0542.