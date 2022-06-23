Pahrump Junior all-stars get massive victories in tournament

The Junior All-Stars dropped their first game of their tournament last Saturday 5-2 to Summerlin South, but that doesn’t seem to have fazed them after their most recent outings.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Kier Sheppard (4) comes in to score on a ground ball by his teammate Austin Alvarez (not pictured) in the bottom of the fourth inning during Pahrump's 13-3 victory over Spring Valley.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Junior All-Stars defeated the Spring Valley Junior All-Stars by a score of 13-3 on Wednesday night. Second baseman Kier Sheppard (4) and first baseman Tristen Brown (30) look on as Antonio Whitney (not pictured) is set to deliver a pitch.

The Pahrump Juniors All-Star team has found their game over their last two matchups after struggling in the opening game of the District 4 tournament in Las Vegas.

On Tuesday evening, Pahrump played their first game of the loser’s bracket against the Lone Mountain Junior All-Stars.

Lone Mountain was sent to the loser’s bracket following their 15-5 defeat at the hands of the other team from Summerlin – Summerlin North.

Pahrump pitchers combined to allow just two hits in the six-inning game.

Dominik Wilson got the start on the mound for Pahrump. He pitched two innings, allowing just one hit while striking out three batters.

Wilson’s replacements – Samuel Mendoza and Sergio Gonzalez – combined to pitch the final four innings. Mendoza went two and two-thirds innings, striking out two batters and giving up one hit.

Austin Alvarez and Benjamin Cimperman had big games for the Pahrump All-Stars.

Alvarez finished the game going 3-for-4 with a run batted in and he scored twice. Cimperman was the only other Pahrump batter to get multiple hits in the game. He finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and scored once.

Nine of the 14 Pahrump players who entered the game crossed home plate to score a run, including eight of the nine starters.

Pahrump would come away with a shutout victory over Lone Mountain by a score of 11-0. They would move on to face Spring Valley on Wednesday night.

Pahrump’s game against Spring Valley went much the same way as it did against Lone Mountain.

Kier Sheppard was the starting pitcher. He went three innings, giving up three hits and struck out three batters.

The Pahrump All-Stars took advantage of Spring Valley’s pitchers having trouble finding the strike zone.

Spring Valley’s pitchers combined for 11 walks and six wild pitches.

Kayne Horibe and Sheppard combined to be on the receiving end of five of those walks.

Horibe finished the day going 0-for-1 with one RBI and scored all three times he reached base from his walks.

Noah Amaya had a monster of a day for Pahrump. He finished the game going 3-for-4, batting in one run and scored all three times he reached base.

Amaya’s RBI came on a triple to deep center field in the bottom of the third inning. He would come in to score later in the inning to give Pahrump a 4-0 lead.

Spring Valley was able to get one run back in the top of the fourth inning to cut into Pahrump’s lead and make it a 4-1 game.

Following that inning, Pahrump went on to score nine runs over the next three innings, including a 5-run fourth inning.

The Pahrump Junior All-Stars went on to win the game 13-3 and advanced to the third round of the loser’s bracket.

On Thursday night, the Pahrump team was matched up against the Summerlin North team, who was sent to the loser’s side following a 17-7 loss against Summerlin South.

If Pahrump won that game, they will have earned themselves a spot in the final game of the loser’s bracket on Friday night for a shot to make it to the District 4 championship game on Saturday.

You can follow along with the tournament and get an up-to-date bracket by going online and searching for District 4 Little League baseball.

