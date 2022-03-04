56°F
Sports

Pahrump little league set to begin

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
March 4, 2022 - 9:52 am
 
(Stock photo)

The Pahrump Valley Little League baseball season is set to begin on Saturday, March 5, at Ian Deutch Memorial Park in Pahrump.

The league will host five different divisions, ranging from age 4 all the way up to age 15, for a total of 22 teams.

The lowest division will be T-ball for kids from 4-6 years old. This division is set to have seven teams participating this season.

The next division up will be the Single A Minors for kids aged 6-8 years old. The middle league will be the Double AA Minors for kids who are aged 7-9 years old. Both of these divisions will have four teams participating this season.

The two highest age divisions are for the double-digit-aged kids. The Majors division will be held for players who are aged 10-12 years old. The highest division will be the Juniors division for kids who are aged 13-15 years old.

The majors division will have four teams participate and the juniors division is set to have three teams participating.

Games for the league will be played during the week and all day on Saturdays. Weekday games will take place Monday through Thursday. Any games played during the week will begin at 5 p.m., while games on Saturdays will start as early as 8 a.m. and run all day.

League president Richard Swingle said that he’s hoping to get each division at least two games during the week, along with all of the games being played on Saturday.

Make sure you get out to the fields and support your local youth sports and don’t forget to wear your team’s colors.

