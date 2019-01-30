Sports

Pahrump: Local high school sports standings

Staff Report
January 30, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

BOYS BASKETBALL

(Overall records in parentheses)

(Through Monday)

Class 3A Sunset League

Democracy Prep (16-5) 60

Mojave (15-7) 52

Del Sol (12-10) 33

Western (5-15) 33

Valley (4-15) 25

Pahrump Valley (4-16) 06

Class 1A Southern League

Word of Life (4-1) 30

Pahranagat Valley (9-10) 41

Spring Mountain (9-9) 31

Sandy Valley (2-4) 11

Beaver Dam (6-6) 22

Beatty (4-4) 22

Liberty Baptist (3-5) 24

Indian Springs (3-8) 13

Green Valley Christian (4-12) 14

Schedule

Friday, Feb. 1

Green Valley Christian at Beatty, 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 4

Liberty Baptist at Beatty, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Del Sol at Pahrump Valley, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(Overall records in parentheses)

(Through Monday)

Class 3A Sunset League

Pahrump Valley (17-11) 60

Mojave (11-6) 61

Democracy Prep (7-7) 33

Del Sol (8-10) 24

Western (2-12) 24

Valley (0-18) 07

Class 1A Southern League

Pahranagat Valley (7-10) 50

Green Valley Christian (7-6) 21

Indian Springs (3-6) 32

Word of Life (3-2) 12

Beaver Dam (2-7) 13

Beatty (1-6) 02

Sandy Valley (0-4) 02

Schedule

Friday, Feb. 1

Green Valley Christian at Beatty, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Del Sol at Pahrump Valley, 5 p.m.

More in Sports
TOP NEWS
Events
 
Add Event