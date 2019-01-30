Pahrump: Local high school sports standings

BOYS BASKETBALL
(Overall records in parentheses)
(Through Monday)
Class 3A Sunset League
Democracy Prep (16-5) 60
Mojave (15-7) 52
Del Sol (12-10) 33
Western (5-15) 33
Valley (4-15) 25
Pahrump Valley (4-16) 06
Class 1A Southern League
Word of Life (4-1) 30
Pahranagat Valley (9-10) 41
Spring Mountain (9-9) 31
Sandy Valley (2-4) 11
Beaver Dam (6-6) 22
Beatty (4-4) 22
Liberty Baptist (3-5) 24
Indian Springs (3-8) 13
Green Valley Christian (4-12) 14
Schedule
Friday, Feb. 1
Green Valley Christian at Beatty, 6 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 4
Liberty Baptist at Beatty, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Del Sol at Pahrump Valley, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
(Overall records in parentheses)
(Through Monday)
Class 3A Sunset League
Pahrump Valley (17-11) 60
Mojave (11-6) 61
Democracy Prep (7-7) 33
Del Sol (8-10) 24
Western (2-12) 24
Valley (0-18) 07
Class 1A Southern League
Pahranagat Valley (7-10) 50
Green Valley Christian (7-6) 21
Indian Springs (3-6) 32
Word of Life (3-2) 12
Beaver Dam (2-7) 13
Beatty (1-6) 02
Sandy Valley (0-4) 02
Schedule
Friday, Feb. 1
Green Valley Christian at Beatty, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Del Sol at Pahrump Valley, 5 p.m.