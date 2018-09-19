Sports

Pahrump: Local high school sports standings

Staff Report
September 19, 2018 - 7:00 am
 

Class 3A Sunset League

Through Monday’s games

(overall records in parentheses)

FOOTBALL

Cheyenne (4-1) 0 0

Del Sol (3-2) 0 0

Democracy Prep (1-4) 0 0

Pahrump Valley (1-3) 0 0

Valley (2-3) 0 0

Western (0-4) 0 0

Friday, Sept. 21

Pahrump Valley vs. Democracy Prep at Rancho, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Western (5-1-3) 3 0 0

Pahrump Valley (5-3-1) 2 0 0

Mojave (4-1) 2 1 0

Del Sol (2-2) 0 1 0

The Meadows (0-4) 0 1 0

Valley (2-3) 0 1 0

Adelson (0-6) 0 3 0

Thursday, Sept. 20

Pahrump Valley at Western, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22

Pahrump Valley at Somerset-Losee, 10 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Del Sol (1-0-1) 1 0 1

Pahrump Valley (5-3-1) 1 0 0

Western (5-3) 1 0 0

Valley (1-3-2) 0 1 1

Mojave (0-4) 0 2 0

Thursday, Sept. 20

Western at Pahrump Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 21

Cheyenne at Pahrump Valley, 4 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Pahrump Valley (7-2) 4 0

Western (3-4) 3 0

Mojave (6-3) 2 1

Valley (2-6) 2 2

Somerset-Losee (4-6) 1 2

Del Sol (1-5) 0 3

Democracy Prep (0-4) 0 4

Thursday, Sept. 20

Moapa Valley at Pahrump Valley, 5 p.m.

Class 1A Southern League

Through Monday’s games

(overall records in parentheses)

FOOTBALL

Pahranagat Valley (2-0) 1 0

Spring Mountain (1-1) 1 0

Beatty (2-0) 0 0

Green Valley Christian (0-3) 0 0

Beaver Dam (2-1) 0 1

Indian Springs (0-3) 0 1

Friday, Sept. 21

Beatty at Pahranagat Valley, 7 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Beatty (1-1) 1 0

Indian Springs (1-1) 1 0

Liberty Baptist (4-2) 1 0

Pahranagat Valley (3-2) 1 0

Beaver Dam (1-4) 0 1

Green Valley Christian (2-6) 0 1

Sandy Valley (1-4) 0 1

Word of Life (0-4) 0 1

Friday, Sept. 21

Pahranagat Valley at Beatty, 5 p.m.

