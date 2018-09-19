Pahrump: Local high school sports standings

Class 3A Sunset League
Through Monday’s games
(overall records in parentheses)
FOOTBALL
Cheyenne (4-1) 0 0
Del Sol (3-2) 0 0
Democracy Prep (1-4) 0 0
Pahrump Valley (1-3) 0 0
Valley (2-3) 0 0
Western (0-4) 0 0
Friday, Sept. 21
Pahrump Valley vs. Democracy Prep at Rancho, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Western (5-1-3) 3 0 0
Pahrump Valley (5-3-1) 2 0 0
Mojave (4-1) 2 1 0
Del Sol (2-2) 0 1 0
The Meadows (0-4) 0 1 0
Valley (2-3) 0 1 0
Adelson (0-6) 0 3 0
Thursday, Sept. 20
Pahrump Valley at Western, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 22
Pahrump Valley at Somerset-Losee, 10 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Del Sol (1-0-1) 1 0 1
Pahrump Valley (5-3-1) 1 0 0
Western (5-3) 1 0 0
Valley (1-3-2) 0 1 1
Mojave (0-4) 0 2 0
Thursday, Sept. 20
Western at Pahrump Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 21
Cheyenne at Pahrump Valley, 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Pahrump Valley (7-2) 4 0
Western (3-4) 3 0
Mojave (6-3) 2 1
Valley (2-6) 2 2
Somerset-Losee (4-6) 1 2
Del Sol (1-5) 0 3
Democracy Prep (0-4) 0 4
Thursday, Sept. 20
Moapa Valley at Pahrump Valley, 5 p.m.
Class 1A Southern League
Through Monday’s games
(overall records in parentheses)
FOOTBALL
Pahranagat Valley (2-0) 1 0
Spring Mountain (1-1) 1 0
Beatty (2-0) 0 0
Green Valley Christian (0-3) 0 0
Beaver Dam (2-1) 0 1
Indian Springs (0-3) 0 1
Friday, Sept. 21
Beatty at Pahranagat Valley, 7 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Beatty (1-1) 1 0
Indian Springs (1-1) 1 0
Liberty Baptist (4-2) 1 0
Pahranagat Valley (3-2) 1 0
Beaver Dam (1-4) 0 1
Green Valley Christian (2-6) 0 1
Sandy Valley (1-4) 0 1
Word of Life (0-4) 0 1
Friday, Sept. 21
Pahranagat Valley at Beatty, 5 p.m.