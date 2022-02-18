Pahrump men win Elks Lodge horseshoes tournament

Dennis Anderson and Jefferson Counts took first place in the Hearts and Horns tournament.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jefferson Counts (left) and Dennis Anderson (right) hold their trophies after winning the Hearts and Horns Valentine's horseshoe tournament in Pahrump on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The top three teams from the Hearts and Horns Valentine's horseshoe tournament in Pahrump on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. From left to right: Chuck Smith, Don Brown, Jefferson Counts, Mark Kaczmarek, Heath Russell and Dennis Anderson.

The Elks Lodge in Pahrump held their Hearts and Horns Valentine’s horseshoe tournament on Sunday, Feb. 13.

This was a doubles tournament consisting of seven teams that participated in a blind draw to figure out the teams.

This tournament was not a sanctioned event and is not part of the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association or the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Association. It was merely just a fun little tournament being held before the Super Bowl.

Dennis Anderson and Jefferson Counts, both from Pahrump, took first place in the Hearts and Horns tournament. For their first-place finish, Anderson and Counts each received a trophy to take home.

In second place was Don Brown of Pahrump and Heath Russell of Las Vegas.

Russell also had a top-three finish in last week’s horseshoe tournament for the NSHPA.

The third-place winners of the tournament were the team made up of Mark Kaczmarek and Chuck Smith. Both pitchers are from the Pahrump area.

Each member of the top three teams received a cash prize for their finishing places.

Following the tournament, there was a 50/50 raffle. Counts was deemed the winner and went home with a cash prize.

There will be two events held this coming weekend.

The first event will be the End of Winter Classic on Saturday, Feb. 19. This will be a NSHPA sanctioned tournament taking place at Lone Mountain Regional Park in Las Vegas.

Normally, this tournament is played in Pahrump, however, the pits are currently being renovated.

All participants must be signed in by 10 a.m. in order to play in the tournament.

Following the Saturday tournament, there will be the first tournament in the Shoes and Brews series back at the Elks Lodge in Pahrump on Sunday, Feb. 20.

This will be a doubles tournament and all participants must be signed in by 11 a.m.