Pahrump Nugget hosts Turkey Bowl tournament on Thanksgiving

Randy Gulley/Special to Pahrump Valley Times. Anthony Matassa bowling in the Turkey Bowl tournament at the Pahrump Nugget on November 25, 2021.

The Pahrump Nugget held its fourth annual Turkey Bowl tournament on Thanksgiving Day.

The tournament was a 9-pin No-Tap style tournament and had 58 bowlers who entered. The top 15 bowlers, along with the worst bowler of the tournament, received cash prizes.

Each bowler played four games for the tournament. The worst score was tossed out, then the three remaining scores were added up and a handicap of 220 was applied to each bowler’s final score.

In addition to the cash prizes for placement, there were also mini games throughout the tournament where players were able to either win bonus money or even a turkey dinner for the holiday.

The top three spots of the tournament went to Seddy Crawford, Stephen Whitney and Rick Wills.

Crawford finished with a total score of 938 pins. For the first-place finish, Crawford received $30 as the top prize. Whitney took home $26 for his second-place finish with 883 total pins. Wills ended up just six pins behind Whitney, with a total score of 877 pins and took home $24 in winnings.

The remaining top 15 bowlers who took home prize money were Carl Baker, Jerome Keever, Derek Correa, Tony Texeria, Billie Biddle, Juan Gonzalez, Thomas Peck, Keala Whitney, Anthony Matassa, Steven Albarado, Howard Pillman and Michael Hildebrand. All of the bowlers who finished in the top 15 spots had scores of 800 or higher for the tournament.

Matassa was the only bowler in the tournament to have a perfect 300 game.

Britney Spradlin finished in last place for the tournament with a score of 558 pins and received the “Cooked Bird” award. For finishing in last place, Spradlin received her $10 entry fee back.

The mini games that occurred throughout the tournament were the “Mystery Game”, the “Lucky Strike” and the “Turkey Dinner.” There was also a 50/50 raffle.

In the Mystery Game, there were four winners, each taking home $40 in prize money. To win this, scores from each game were thrown into a bucket and if a bowler’s score is drawn, they win the prize money.

The winners of the Mystery Games were Jennifer Mathias for game 1, Mike Pearson for game 2, Joe Matassa for game 3 and Janis Correa for game 4.

In the Lucky Strike mini game, bowlers needed to purchase a raffle ticket. If their ticket was drawn for a particular game, they had to bowl a natural strike to win the money.

The winners of the Lucky Strike games were Stephen Whitney for games 1 and 2, Derek Correa for game 3 and Chuck Clark for game 4. Each game won the bowler over $58.

Four people were awarded free turkeys for bowling a natural strike when they received a pink head pin. Those winners were Ann Underdahl for game 1, Tim Morlan for game 2, Phil Bradley for game 3 and Eugene Ricasa for game 4.

The last bonus of the day was the 50/50 raffle winners. There was one from each game that was played and each winner walked away with an additional $70 in prize money. The winners of the raffle were Joe Matassa for game 1, Sam Courtney for game 2, David Caudle for game 3 and Kevin Spradlin for game 4.

The next event to take place at the Pahrump Nugget will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11. This event will be part of the 500 Club and will be a 9-pin No-Tap tournament.

For more information, please visit pahrumpbowlers.com