Sports

Pahrump Nugget to hold youth bowling league

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
December 28, 2021 - 11:04 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Youth bowlers participating in a league event during the 2021 Youth Bowling League at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A youth bowler being coached during the 2021 Youth Bowling League at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

In an effort to get more kids involved in bowling, the Pahrump Nugget will be starting their 2022 Youth & Bumper Bowling League on Saturday, Jan. 8.

The season runs for 10 weeks until March 12, and games will be played at 10 a.m. every Saturday.

Children ages 3 to 18 are eligible to participate.

This will be a sanctioned youth bowling league for the kids. Weekly dues will be $8 per week for those who are not using bumpers and $6 per week for the kids who will be using the bumpers.

Following the league games, there will be a party to celebrate the kids’ hard work throughout the season.

Ralph Johnson, Joseph De La Torre, Nicole Barrager and Joseph Matassa will coach the players during the 2022 youth season.

For questions, or to sign up for the league, contact the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center at 775-751-6525.

