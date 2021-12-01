Pahrump racing season comes to a close

The 2021 Pahrump Valley Speedway racing season came to an end after the final race event of the season took place last weekend.

The event saw races from all nine of the classes, Sport Mod, Modified, Mini Stock, Super Stock, Micro Sprint, Hobby Stock, Dwarf, Mini Dwarf and Coupe.

In the Sport Mod class, driver of the 22W car Jerry Walton, took home the checkered flag and first place for the season standings. His win gave him a total of 757 points for the season. Rafael Flores and Shaun Moore rounded out the top three spots for the race. Jeff Murphy finished the season in second place with 613 points and Moore finished the season in third place with 491 points.

In the Modified class, Rick Durica took home first place in the race and finished in first place for the season with 310 points. Kyle Renberger, Joey Franklin and Bart Perry were the other drivers that participated in the race. Clifton King took home second place for the season standings with 237 points and Perry finished in third place with 221 total points.

Mark Daub of the No. 88 car finished in first place for the Coupes race. With his first-place finish, Daub ended with 647 total points, which was good enough for second place for the season. Daniel Bruner, Scott Holloway and Martin Williams also participated in the race. Holloway finished in first place for the season with a total of 732 points. Bruner finished in third place with 547 total points.

For the Mini Stock class, Mike Wills took home the checkered flag. With his win, Wills secured second place in the season standings with 730 total points. Eric Mewhorter finished second in the race and ended the season as the top driver in the Mini Stock class. He had 765 points for the season. Brandon Jones finished the race in third place, which bumped him into fifth place on the season standings. Felicity Flory finished in third place for the season with 617 points.

In the second closest points race, Jared Ward came out as the season winner for the Hobby Stock class. His third-place finish in Saturday’s race gave him 785 points for the season. He was followed closely by Adam Tiscareno, who finished in second for both the race and the season standings with 776 points. Jay Ward finished in third place for the season with his total of 755 points.

In the closest points race of the season, Jason Funk took home first place for the Micro Sprint class with 385 total points. Funk didn’t participate in the last race of the season, but he was still able to just beat out second-place finisher of the season A.J. Klein. Klein finished with 382 points. Teylar Hardy finished the season in third place with 302 total points. The only drivers that participated in the final race were Bradda Costa and David Jirst. Costa finished tied for fifth in the season standings and Jirst finished in 14th place.

The Super Stock class also had a close finish at the end of the season. Dillon Murphy finished as the season champion with 447 points, followed by Timothy Murphy with 429 points and Dale Daffer with 358 points. As for the race, Tyson Talkington of the No. 9 car took home the checkered flag. He was followed by Daniel Vlazlof, Tanner Otteson and Jack Dodd.

The Dwarf and Mini Dwarf classes held races over the weekend, however, they don’t have season rankings so there wasn’t a class champion crowned.

In the Mini Dwarf class, Jace Jensen beat out the other drivers to take home the win. He was followed by Kendra Jones and Oden Padillia-King to round out the top three drivers. In the Dwarf class, Cory Woods was able to secure the victory. Dustin Loughton and Race Shelton finished in second and third places, respectively.

That will do it for the 2021 racing season. There will be one more race held at the Pahrump Valley Speedway on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. It will be a Modified Challenge with cash prizes going to the top 10 finishers. For more information, please visit pahrumpvalleyspeedway.com.