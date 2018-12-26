Pahrump Sports in Brief

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Jim Reynolds rolled a 299 during Tuesday Seniors league play on Dec. 11 at the Pahrump Nugget.

Reynolds rolls 299 at Nugget

Jim Reynolds rolled a 299 game Dec. 11 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Bowling during the Tuesday Seniors 2 p.m. league, Reynolds rolled games of 172 and 221 before coming within a hair of perfection for a 692 series.

Bowling Center manager Lorie Hartwell said Reynolds has been bowling at the Pahrump Nugget since the bowling facility opened in 2005. She said Reynolds has had several 800 series and 300 games, including perfect games on July 24 and March 20, 2017.

Pankalla makes hole-in-one

Mike Pankalla of Pahrump connected for a hole-in-one Thursday at Lakeview Executive Golf Course.

Pankalla’s ace came on the 201-yard No. 11 and was witnessed by Gene Bulac, Kim Pilling and Tim Riley.

The hole-in-one was certified by Jean Koevara of Lakeview’s pro shop.

Lakeview Executive Golf Course, located at 1471 East Mount Charleston Drive South features five par 4s and 13 par 3. From November through March, course hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.