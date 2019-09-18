76°F
Pahrump Sports Roundup: Seven Sharks win cross country medals

Staff Report
September 18, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Seventh-grader Ryleigh Denton finished the 1.7-mile course at the Clark County Fairgrounds in 12 minutes, 32 seconds to place fifth and lead the Rosemary Clarke Middle School girls cross country team to a second-place finish Saturday in the Moapa Valley Invitational.

Five girls and two boys won medals by finishing in the top 20 of their respective races for the Sharks.

Also placing in the top 20 for the Sharks were sixth-grader Julianna Ondrisko (8th, 12:48) and seventh-graders Khylarann Park (11th, 13:04), Jordan Onigkeit (12th, 13:55) and Analise Veloz (18th, 14:41).

The Sharks placed just 5 points behind team champion Cadwallader of Las Vegas.

In the boys race, the Sharks finished with 82 points, 2 points out of second.

Seventh-grader Caleb Sierra-Hudgens led the way for Rosemary Clarke with a time of 11:31 that was good for 12th. Sixth-grader Aydon Veloz finished 17th in 12:06.

Also finishing among the top half of the 79 competitors for the Sharks were sixth-grader Benjamin DeSantiago (21st, 12:26), seventh-grader Antonio Veloz (29th, 13:19), eighth-grader Jackson Floyd (32nd, 13:29) and sixth-grader Kohlzin Park (33rd, 13:31).

Other Rosemary Clarke girls finishing in the top 30 were eighth-grader Hannah Hemphill, whose time of 16:02 was good for 26th, and seventh-grader Brillith Verdugo, who placed 30th with a time of 17:21.

Boys soccer

Koby Lindberg, Vinny DiBlasi and Abraham Alvarez each scored as Pahrump Valley blanked Mojave 3-0 on Friday.

Christian Mott and Gonzalo Gonzalez recorded assists for the Trojans (5-1, 2-1 Sunset), who led 1-0 at halftime.

Ulises Salazar made 3 saves to record the shutout for Pahrump Valley, which will be home to Western at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Girls soccer

Kaylee Mendoza’s first-half goal had Pahrump Valley within one at halftime, but Green Valley exploded for six second-half goals and rolled to an 8-1 victory over the Trojans on Friday in Henderson.

Riley Cardenas posted a hat trick for the Gators (8-2), while Sofia Castro assisted on Mendoza’s goal for the Trojans (5-2-3).

Pahrump Valley is next in action at 5:30 p.m. today at home against Somerset Sky Pointe in the final game before Sunset League play opens Sept. 24 at Valley.

