Pahrump Sports Roundup: Volleyball team crushes Valley

Staff Report
September 27, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Junior Nicky Velazquez finished with 8 kills Wednesday night as the Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 win over Valley in a Sunset League match in Las Vegas.

The win keeps the Trojans hot on the heels of Mojave in the league. Pahrump Valley improved to 4-1 in the Sunset with the victory, while Mojave is 4-0 after sweeping Western on Wednesday night.

Maddie Hansen had another strong match setting for the Trojans, recording 10 assists as Pahrump Valley won by scores of 25-6, 25-17 and 25-11 against the Vikings (1-11, 1-4 Sunset).

The Trojans will compete this weekend in the Boulder City Invitational, a 20-team event. Top seeds for pool play include Boulder City, Basic, Silverado and SLAM Academy. The field also includes such notable teams as The Meadows, 6-0 in the Class 2A Southern League; Pahranagat Valley, the defending Class 1A state champion; and Mojave and Western from the Sunset League.

The Trojans are in the same pool as Silverado, which they will play at 8:40 p.m. in their final match today. Before then, they will have faced Somerset Academy Sky Pointe, Liberty Baptist and Valley. The tournament concludes Saturday.

Sharks football

The Rosemary Clarke Middle School football team scored its first points of the season Saturday but fell 32-6 to the Las Vegas Elite Wildcats at Durango High School in Las Vegas.

LJ Bechard rushed for 71 yards to lead the Sharks and scored on a 40-yard touchdown run. Brennen Benedict added 51 yards rushing for Rosemary Clarke (0-3).

The first of two days of youth football in Pahrump will see the Sharks take on the Junior Raiders at 2 p.m. Saturday at Trojan Field.

Pahrump other Nevada Youth Sports football teams will be in action Saturday, with the 11U team following the Sharks at 4 p.m. The Trojans fell to 1-2 with a 34-0 loss Saturday to the Desert Oasis Junior Diamondbacks. Pahrump’s 7U squad will play at 12:15 p.m. Saturday. Those Trojans lost 35-0 to the Junior Diamondbacks last week and are 0-3 on the year.

THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior Fabian Perez bursts through a hole ...
Football: Mineral County pulls away in 4th to top Beatty
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Walking off the field after his team’s 52-0 dismantling of Mountain View Christian two weeks ago, Beatty High School football coach Leo Verzilli said the next opponent would present a much tougher challenge.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School boys soccer coach Chris Rob ...
Boys Soccer: Del Sol holds off Pahrump Valley
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Everyone connected with the Pahrump Valley High School boys soccer team remembers well the final game of the regular season last year.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley junior Madelyn Souza looks to advance t ...
Sports Roundup: Pahrump Valley soccer teams post easy wins
Staff Report

Seniors Kaylee Vega and Kaylee Mendoza and freshman Adryanna Avena-Caraballo scored 2 goals apiece as the Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer team rolled to a 7-0 win over winless Somerset Sky Pointe on Sept. 18 in Pahrump.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Officials conduct a high-level meeting to figure out what hap ...
Tom Rysinski: Football’s zebra herd needs some thinning
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Criticizing officials who work high school games is not something I enjoy doing. They’re not making a fortune, they put up with a lot, and you really have to love doing it to devote so much time and energy to it. And in most sports there is a shortage of them. So criticizing them is usually inappropriate.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The crash occurred south of Pahrump along Nevada Highway 16 ...
NHP provides update on Nye bus crash investigation
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Highway Patrol released new findings on the Sept. 5 crash involving a school bus carrying the Pahrump Valley High School junior varsity football team, a nighttime Highway 160 construction zone wreck that injured at least four on the bus.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Junior Nicky Velazquez goes up for a kill during a swe ...
Pahrump Valley Sports Roundup: Volleyball team sweeps Del Sol
Staff Report

Junior Nicky Velazquez finished with 11 kills and 7 digs Wednesday to lead the Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team to a dominating three-set win over Del Sol in Las Vegas.