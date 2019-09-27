Pahrump Sports Roundup: Volleyball team crushes Valley

Junior Nicky Velazquez finished with 8 kills Wednesday night as the Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 win over Valley in a Sunset League match in Las Vegas.

Junior Nicky Velazquez finished with 8 kills Wednesday night as the Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 win over Valley in a Sunset League match in Las Vegas.

The win keeps the Trojans hot on the heels of Mojave in the league. Pahrump Valley improved to 4-1 in the Sunset with the victory, while Mojave is 4-0 after sweeping Western on Wednesday night.

Maddie Hansen had another strong match setting for the Trojans, recording 10 assists as Pahrump Valley won by scores of 25-6, 25-17 and 25-11 against the Vikings (1-11, 1-4 Sunset).

The Trojans will compete this weekend in the Boulder City Invitational, a 20-team event. Top seeds for pool play include Boulder City, Basic, Silverado and SLAM Academy. The field also includes such notable teams as The Meadows, 6-0 in the Class 2A Southern League; Pahranagat Valley, the defending Class 1A state champion; and Mojave and Western from the Sunset League.

The Trojans are in the same pool as Silverado, which they will play at 8:40 p.m. in their final match today. Before then, they will have faced Somerset Academy Sky Pointe, Liberty Baptist and Valley. The tournament concludes Saturday.

Sharks football

The Rosemary Clarke Middle School football team scored its first points of the season Saturday but fell 32-6 to the Las Vegas Elite Wildcats at Durango High School in Las Vegas.

LJ Bechard rushed for 71 yards to lead the Sharks and scored on a 40-yard touchdown run. Brennen Benedict added 51 yards rushing for Rosemary Clarke (0-3).

The first of two days of youth football in Pahrump will see the Sharks take on the Junior Raiders at 2 p.m. Saturday at Trojan Field.

Pahrump other Nevada Youth Sports football teams will be in action Saturday, with the 11U team following the Sharks at 4 p.m. The Trojans fell to 1-2 with a 34-0 loss Saturday to the Desert Oasis Junior Diamondbacks. Pahrump’s 7U squad will play at 12:15 p.m. Saturday. Those Trojans lost 35-0 to the Junior Diamondbacks last week and are 0-3 on the year.