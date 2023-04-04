49°F
Sports

Pahrump track’s Julianna Ondrisko takes first in mile run

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
April 4, 2023 - 12:35 pm
 
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Trojans competed against 15 other ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Trojans competed against 15 other schools in the Richard Lewis Invitational at Moapa Valley high school on Friday, March 31.

The Trojans participated in their second major track meet of the season on Friday night when the team headed to Moapa Valley High School for the 2023 Richard Lewis Invitational.

Sixteen schools, including host school Moapa Valley, competed in this year’s track meet. The 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A divisions were all represented at the event.

Freshman runner Julianna Ondrisko got the only individual win of the day for both the boys and girls’ teams for the Trojans.

She took first place in the 1,600-meter race, which is a 1-mile run.

Ondrisko finished the day with a personal record time of 5:57.36. She beat her previous personal record by nearly eight seconds when she ran 6:05.25 at Desert Oasis on March 21.

Ondrisko has improved on her time in the 1,600-meter event with each race she has run this season.

The only other win for Pahrump Valley came in the girls 4×400-meter relay race.

The Trojans finished with a team time of 4:27:28, beating the runners-up from Moapa Valley by nearly five seconds.

Pahrump’s boys and girls teams combined for eight top-3 finishes, three of which were second-place finishes.

Senior Lillian McGhee, junior Aspen McCormack and the girls 4×200-meter relay team all had runner-up finishes.

McGhee’s second-place finish came in the girls long jump event. She ended with a distance of 14 feet, 5 ½ inches, just four inches short of winner Rhythm Fields of Desert Pines.

Fields’ distance of 14 feet, 9 ½ inches was her longest jump of the 2023 season.

McCormack jumped a season-high 4 feet, 10 inches in her runner-up finish during the girls’ high jump competition.

She was just four inches short of her personal best and school record, 5 feet, 2 inches.

The 4×200-meter relay team finished their event with a time of 1:53.98, coming in just five seconds behind the first-place winners from Desert Pines.

On the boys side of things, senior Elijah Hill and juniors Mickey Skinner and Cole Miller each had a sixth-place finish in their respective individual events.

Hill threw a season-long 101 feet, 7 inches in the discus throw event. He beat his previous season-long of 98 feet, 1 inch that was set in early March at the Ken Jensen Invitational.

Miller ran a personal best time of 47.24 seconds in the boys 300-meter hurdle event. His previous record was 48.16 seconds, which he set just two weeks ago at the Desert Oasis midweek event.

Skinner’s sixth-place finish came in the high jump competition where he set his season-high of 5 feet, 6 inches, tying his personal record he set during the 2022 season.

The Trojans will be back on the track this Wednesday, April 5, when they head to Palo Verde High for a midweek meet.

The first events of the meet are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @_dannysmyth on Twitter.

