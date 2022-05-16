86°F
Sports

Pahrump Trojans fall short in quest for state title

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
May 16, 2022 - 12:01 pm
 
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Colby Tiller (9) reaching home plate to celebrate with ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Colby Tiller (9) reaching home plate to celebrate with his teammates following his 3-run homerun in the second inning of the team's win against the Western Warriors.

The Pahrump Valley Trojans baseball team was defeated by the Boulder City Eagles in the knockout game on Thursday afternoon at Moapa Valley High School.

This was the Trojans’ second and final loss of the regional tournament. Pahrump Valley just wasn’t able to figure out Boulder City this season.

The Eagles swept the Trojans in all three games, with Thursday’s contest being the lowest score of the season with a 4-2 final score.

This is the first time since the 2016 season that Pahrump Valley didn’t make it at least to the regional semifinals game.

Despite not going far in the playoffs, the Trojans recorded their second best regular season in the last 10 years.

Their 68 percent winning percentage is second only to the 2019 season when the Trojans won 72 percent of their games. This season, Pahrump Valley finished with a record of 21-10 overall and an 8-2 league record.

Junior Kyle McDaniel led the Trojans with a .548 batting average this season amongst all everyday players. He was also second on the team with a .618 on-base percentage.

McDaniel had 13 doubles, four triples and four home runs with 41 runs batted in with his 51 hits during the season. His four home runs were tied for the team-high with senior Dallton Norland.

The seniors on the team – Norland, Colby Tillery, Zack Cuellar and Henry Amaya – combined for a .359 batting average with 115 hits and 93 RBIs.

The Trojans will be returning five of their starters next season, as well as four pitchers in their starting rotation.

Among those returning pitchers is Fidel Betancourt who went 5-0 this season in eight appearances. He finished the season with a 3.28 earned run average.

Betancourt pitched 32 innings, the highest of all Trojan pitchers, giving up 23 runs on 32 hits while striking out 35 batters.

McDaniel, who led the team in batting, also was one of the top pitchers for Pahrump Valley this season. He struck out a team-high 52 batters and allowed 28 hits in his 31.2 innings of work, finishing with a 1.77 ERA.

I’m still under the belief that had the Trojans been able to defeat the Virgin Valley Bulldogs in the second round of the tournament, they would have made it to the regional championship game and secured a spot in the state tournament.

Unfortunately, things didn’t pan out that way for Pahrump Valley.

The Trojans’ run at state will have to wait until next season. They’ll have to replace some of the senior leadership that will be leaving the team after this season, but they should be in good hands with the juniors that stepped up on this year’s team.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Senior guard Heliane Sutton (11) defending against a Virgin Va ...
Pahrump Valley senior awarded with top student-athlete scholarship
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley High School senior Heliane “Ellie” Sutton has been picked by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) as one of the top 10 student-athletes of the year in Southern Nevada.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Trojans competed against 20 other ...
TRACK: Pahrump Valley Trojans have eyes set on regionals
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Trojans’ track field teams ended their regular season last Friday with the Small Schools Invitational at Boulder City High School.

Bob Hopkins/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Trojans golf team won the Nevada 3A souther ...
GOLF: Trojans take regionals with ease, eyes set on state title
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Despite this being Pahrump Valley’s 18th regional tournament appearance since the 2000 season, this is just their second regional championship. The first championship for the school came in the 2008 season, when they were also the state champion runners-up.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Senior Colby Tillery (9) looks on as he hits a shot to ...
Trojans get first round win, advance in regionals
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Trojan baseball team opened up their 3A southern regional playoffs with a huge 8-1 win over the Clark Chargers on Monday afternoon.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley pitcher Ava Charles (10) gets ready to deliver ...
Lady Trojans upset Bulls, extend playoff run
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Trojans softball team kicked off their Nevada 3A Southern Regional tournament with a 17-6 win over the SLAM Nevada Bulls at Russell Road Recreation Complex on Monday afternoon.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Trojans competed in a mid-week tra ...
Trojans perform well as regular season nears end
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Both the boys and girls teams finished in the top two spots among the five teams that competed at the Valley Weekday Meet on Wednesday, April 20.