Pahrump Valley 500 Club announces 2025–2026 bowling tournament schedule

The Pahrump Valley 500 Club’s 2025–2026 season features a dynamic lineup of certified events, no-tap formats and doubles competitions.

A bowler enjoys a game on the lanes at the Pahrump Nugget during the summer sessions earlier this year. (Wicked Creative)

The Pahrump Valley 500 Club has announced its full lineup of tournaments for the 2025–2026 fiscal year.

Events will take place monthly, typically on the second Saturday, with all squads beginning at 1:00 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

This year’s schedule includes a variety of certified competitions, no-tap formats, Scotch and Bakers doubles, and fun specialty events.

Schedule

December 13, 2025 — Christmas Party and 9-Pin No-Tap (Certified)

Festivities begin early with a Christmas Party at 11:30 a.m., followed by a 9-pin no-tap singles tournament at 1:00 p.m.

Directors: Debbie V. and Sis Fronk

50/50: Jan Sawyer

Location: Nugget Bowl

Sponsor: Nugget Bowl

January 10, 2026 — Scotch Doubles

This month features Scotch Doubles, using a “bowl 4, toss 1” format.

Side Pots: None

Directors: Debbie V. and Chris Upton

50/50: Fran Gobbi

Sponsors: Jan Sawyer and Debbie Varner

February 14, 2026 — 9-Pin No-Tap Doubles (Certified)

A Valentine’s Day doubles event featuring a certified 9-pin no-tap format.

Directors: Debbie V. and Katherine B.

50/50: Sis Fronk

Sponsors: Babs Woosley and Walt Kuver

March 14, 2026 — 8 and 9-Pin No-Tap Singles (Certified)

This certified singles event mixes 8-pin and 9-pin no-tap formats for added challenge and fun.

Directors: Debbie V. and Jan Sawyer

50/50: Dee Runau

Sponsors: Bob and Jeri Riley

April 11, 2026 — 3-6-9 Doubles with Colored Pins

The spring tournament features the popular 3-6-9 Doubles event, with colored pins added for extra excitement.

Directors: Debbie V. and Babs Woosley

50/50: Katherine Bishop

Sponsors: Lori Hartwell and Jacqui Cisco

May 9, 2026 — Regular 10-Pin Singles (Certified)

A classic certified 10-pin singles event.

Directors: Debbie V. and Diane Courtney

50/50: Babs Woosley

Sponsor: Ray Sonnenberg

June 13, 2026 — 8-9 Pin No-Tap Singles (Certified)

Another certified event featuring the popular 8-9 pin no-tap format.

Directors: Debbie V. and Fran Gobbi

50/50: Chris Upton

Sponsors: Veneece and Mike McNeley

July 11, 2026 — 3-6-9 Singles (Bowl 4, Throw 1 Out)

This singles event uses a unique “bowl 4, throw 1 out” structure.

Directors: Debbie V. and Sis Fronk

50/50: Diane Courtney

Sponsors: Janet and Mark Hansen

August 8, 2026 — 9-Pin No-Tap Singles (Certified)

A certified 9-pin no-tap singles tournament.

Directors: Debbie V. and Babs Woosley

50/50: Jan Sawyer

Sponsor: Billie Biddle

September 5, 2026 — Bakers Doubles (Bowl 4, Throw 1 Out)

This month features Bakers Doubles, with no side pots offered.

Directors: Debbie V. and Dee Runau

50/50: Babs Woosley

Sponsors: Patti and Mike Mundt

Note: Date officially changed for the Camellia.

October 10, 2026 — 9-Pin No-Tap Singles (Certified)

The season concludes with a certified 9-pin no-tap singles event.

Directors: Debbie V. and Chris Upton

50/50: Katherine Bishop

Sponsors: Dale and Glo Bystedt

Membership Meeting: Scheduled for December 2026.

