Pahrump Valley 500 Club announces 2025–2026 bowling tournament schedule
The Pahrump Valley 500 Club’s 2025–2026 season features a dynamic lineup of certified events, no-tap formats and doubles competitions.
The Pahrump Valley 500 Club has announced its full lineup of tournaments for the 2025–2026 fiscal year.
Events will take place monthly, typically on the second Saturday, with all squads beginning at 1:00 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
This year’s schedule includes a variety of certified competitions, no-tap formats, Scotch and Bakers doubles, and fun specialty events.
Schedule
December 13, 2025 — Christmas Party and 9-Pin No-Tap (Certified)
Festivities begin early with a Christmas Party at 11:30 a.m., followed by a 9-pin no-tap singles tournament at 1:00 p.m.
Directors: Debbie V. and Sis Fronk
50/50: Jan Sawyer
Location: Nugget Bowl
Sponsor: Nugget Bowl
January 10, 2026 — Scotch Doubles
This month features Scotch Doubles, using a “bowl 4, toss 1” format.
Side Pots: None
Directors: Debbie V. and Chris Upton
50/50: Fran Gobbi
Sponsors: Jan Sawyer and Debbie Varner
February 14, 2026 — 9-Pin No-Tap Doubles (Certified)
A Valentine’s Day doubles event featuring a certified 9-pin no-tap format.
Directors: Debbie V. and Katherine B.
50/50: Sis Fronk
Sponsors: Babs Woosley and Walt Kuver
March 14, 2026 — 8 and 9-Pin No-Tap Singles (Certified)
This certified singles event mixes 8-pin and 9-pin no-tap formats for added challenge and fun.
Directors: Debbie V. and Jan Sawyer
50/50: Dee Runau
Sponsors: Bob and Jeri Riley
April 11, 2026 — 3-6-9 Doubles with Colored Pins
The spring tournament features the popular 3-6-9 Doubles event, with colored pins added for extra excitement.
Directors: Debbie V. and Babs Woosley
50/50: Katherine Bishop
Sponsors: Lori Hartwell and Jacqui Cisco
May 9, 2026 — Regular 10-Pin Singles (Certified)
A classic certified 10-pin singles event.
Directors: Debbie V. and Diane Courtney
50/50: Babs Woosley
Sponsor: Ray Sonnenberg
June 13, 2026 — 8-9 Pin No-Tap Singles (Certified)
Another certified event featuring the popular 8-9 pin no-tap format.
Directors: Debbie V. and Fran Gobbi
50/50: Chris Upton
Sponsors: Veneece and Mike McNeley
July 11, 2026 — 3-6-9 Singles (Bowl 4, Throw 1 Out)
This singles event uses a unique “bowl 4, throw 1 out” structure.
Directors: Debbie V. and Sis Fronk
50/50: Diane Courtney
Sponsors: Janet and Mark Hansen
August 8, 2026 — 9-Pin No-Tap Singles (Certified)
A certified 9-pin no-tap singles tournament.
Directors: Debbie V. and Babs Woosley
50/50: Jan Sawyer
Sponsor: Billie Biddle
September 5, 2026 — Bakers Doubles (Bowl 4, Throw 1 Out)
This month features Bakers Doubles, with no side pots offered.
Directors: Debbie V. and Dee Runau
50/50: Babs Woosley
Sponsors: Patti and Mike Mundt
Note: Date officially changed for the Camellia.
October 10, 2026 — 9-Pin No-Tap Singles (Certified)
The season concludes with a certified 9-pin no-tap singles event.
Directors: Debbie V. and Chris Upton
50/50: Katherine Bishop
Sponsors: Dale and Glo Bystedt
Membership Meeting: Scheduled for December 2026.
