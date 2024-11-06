Pahrump Valley advances to the semifinals

After a 48-40 victory for the Trojans, the Pahrump team is advancing to the semifinals against the No. 1 team in the league, Sports Leadership and Management.

The Mater Academy East Las Vegas is after Trojans Kayne Horibe (8) (center) as he carries the ball down the field in the NIAA Class 3 Southern League Football Playoffs on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Pahrump. The Trojans won 48-40. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojans Randal Murray (10) walks the ball to the end zone after sneaking past Mater Academy East Las Vegas defensive line in the NIAA Class 3 Southern League Football Playoffs on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Pahrump. The Trojans won 48-40. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojans Austin Alvarez (33) (center) jumps over his defenders to get over the end zone line against Mater Academy East Las Vegas defensive line in the NIAA Class 3 Southern League Football Playoffs on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Pahrump. The Trojans won 48-40. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojans Austin Alvarez (33) (center) shouts "Let's go!" after the national anthem before the start of their game against Mater Academy East Las Vegas in the NIAA Class 3 Southern League Football Playoffs on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Pahrump. The Trojans won 48-40. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

In a third-quarter play, Kayne Horibe (8) had two receivers approach him for a carry. One carrier successfully tricked most of Mater Academy East Las Vegas’ defense to go left, while one defender could have made a game-changing stop on the right side of the field.

The Trojans played an offensive game against the MAELV Knights at home on Friday night, advancing Pahrump Valley to the next round of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A Southern League Football Playoffs.

MAELV lost in Pahrump and have been eliminated from the playoffs after losing 48-40.

The Trojans enjoyed a 20-point lead until the start of the fourth quarter. The Knights were able to outscore the Trojans in the fourth quarter, although not enough to win the game.

This is not the first time the Trojans were outpaced in the fourth quarter. In a game against Moapa Valley, the Trojans were ahead at the middle of the third quarter when the Pirates scored 21 points to the Trojans’ seven.

Pahrump Valley’s win could be tied down to a few key moments in the quarterfinals game from both defense and offense.

Juked

In the fourth quarter, after Trojan Austin Alvarez (33) scored, the Knights were able to score in less than 30 seconds on the clock. When the Trojans received and ran it to the 32-yard line, Horibe had a trick up his sleeve.

The Trojans made a three-yard pass and on the next play Horibe had two receivers approach him to receive the ball. While one receiver got the attention of the Knights defensive line, Murray and Horibe ran to the right side.

A lone defender stood with a 50/50 chance, one of the two had the ball. Horibe, being in front, pretended to have the ball and was tackled, allowing Murray an empty field to run and score the touchdown.

This was a much-needed touchdown for the Trojans at the start of the last quarter, where Pahrump Valley won by eight points. Without it, the Trojans would have likely gone to overtime as the team was being outpaced at the end.

Although the Knights scored with every two-point conversion attempted, Pahrump Valley ultimately won by eight points.

Knights fumble

Near the end of the second half, the Knights received the ball after a failed field kick attempt from the Trojans. At the Knights’ 20, MAELV were tackled instantly by Trojans and the ball came loose.

On the floor Murray recovered the ball at the 18-yard line.

Then on a carry from Alvarez, the Trojans quickly picked up a touchdown with less than a minute to spare for a 28-8 advantage.

Fourth-down stop

Near the end of the first half, the Knights had one job: to score before halftime. And with eight yards to go on a first down, the Knights’ task seemed to be an easy one.

MAELV used three plays to get down to fourth and goal with four yards to go. The Knights ran the ball right to the middle of the Trojans defensive line where Preston Doctor (34) was able to out-will the Knights, robbing them of a touchdown and turning the ball over two yards from the goal line.

And this wasn’t the first time the Trojans were able to stop the Knights in their tracks.

After the Trojans scored their third touchdown at the start of the second half of the game, the Knights received the ball from Pahrump Valley. Two first downs later, the Knights quarterback, Daylin James, made an incomplete pass attempt at the end zone.

On a third down for the Knights, Iyan Bosket stopped their ball carrier with just three yards to go. And on the fourth-down play, Oscar Bosket was able to create a straight path to sack James and turn the game over at the Trojans’ 36-yard line.

But this only allowed the Trojans to run down the clock as Horibe was able to bring the ball down the field to the 18-yard line. On a fourth and 10, the Trojans’ Aaron Rily (4) kicked the ball up and left, just missing the kick. The Trojans maintained their 21-8 lead.

Semi-finals

The Trojans will travel to Las Vegas to play against the No. 1 team in the league, Sports Leadership and Management.

SLAM took this place from Virgin Valley this season and was given a bye week from the playoffs. The winner of the semifinal playoffs will advance to the state playoffs for a chance at the state championship game.

The game will start at SLAM at 6 p.m.

Pahrump Valley previously lost to SLAM early in the season 51-21, but since that game the Trojans have been able to play a tough match against No. 2 Moapa Valley.

At the same time, Moapa Valley and Virgin Valley will be playing their semifinals game in Moapa Valley to see who makes it to the state playoffs.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.