Pahrump Valley baseball alumni return for Maroon & Gold exhibition

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times Participants in last year's Maroon and Gold exhibition game pose at Pahrump Valley High School's baseball field.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times Rich Lauver connects with a double to start a rally during the eighth inning that carried the Pahrump Valley alumni to an 11-3 win over current players in the Maroon and Gold exhibition last year in Pahrump.

With baseball season just weeks away, one of the highlights of the spring sports calendar comes around Saturday when the Pahrump Valley High School baseball team hosts its annual Maroon & Gold Day.

Alumni baseball players are invited back to the school’s baseball field to participate in a home run derby and an exhibition game with present players.

The day is certainly among Pahrump Valley baseball coach Brian Hayes’ favorites.

“I think at one point in our lives, we all fell in love with the game, and this game provides us all the opportunity to give back to the game we love,” Hayes said. “The alumni game is all about past and present players getting together to show that our love for the game is strong. We look forward to it every year, and it keeps getting bigger and better.”

The event, which brought almost two dozen former Trojans last year, begins with the home run derby at 1 p.m. There is a $20 buy-in to participate.

The exhibition game will get underway at 2 p.m. Last year, former baseball coach and athletic director Rich Lauver started a massive eighth-inning rally to propel the alumni to an 11-3 victory. There is no admission charge for the game, but there will be a 50/50 raffle, and food and drink will be available for sale. All proceeds from the day will benefit the Pahrump Summer Baseball Program.

“We think it is a great opportunity for current players to appreciate those that paved the way for us,” Hayes said.