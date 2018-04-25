Pahrump Valley baseball, softball teams first in Sunset League

The Pahrump Valley baseball team maintained a share of first place in the Class 3A Sunset League on Monday with a 16-7 victory at Mojave.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley first baseman Brian Horton comes up just short of applying the tag on a pickoff play against Western on April 16 in Pahrump. The Trojans won the game 5-1.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times Sophomore Cyle Havel makes contact against Western on April 16 in Pahrump. Havel walked, stole a base and scored a run during Pahrump Valley's 5-1 victory.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Taylor Egan keeps her eye on the ball during Pahrump Valley's 14-0 win over Mojave on April 9 in Pahrump. - PVHS Softball vs Mojave

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Ashleigh Murphy is safe at second ahead of a tag attempt during Pahrump Valley's home game against Mojave on April 9. The Trojans won 14-0.

The Trojans are 9-13-1 overall but 5-1 in the Sunset, tied with Desert Pines, which routed Sunrise Mountain 14-2 on Monday.

Desert Pines defeated Pahrump Valley 9-2 on April 11 in Las Vegas, and the Jaguars will meet the Trojans today in Pahrump with the winner having a clear path to the regular-season Sunset title with three league games remaining.

On Saturday, Chase McDaniel was 3-for-4 with a double, a run and three RBIs, but five Pahrump Valley errors led to four unearned runs in Legacy’s 8-7 victory over the Trojans.

Willie Lucas went 3-for-5 with a double a run and an RBI for the Trojans, who outhit the Longhorns 17-10.

Joey Koenig, Brian Horton, Dylan Grossell and Tyler Floyd each had two hits for Pahrump Valley, with Koenig, Horton and Grossell also driving in runs.

The victory was just Legacy’s third in 22 games.

On Thursday at Sunrise Mountain, McDaniel was 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run, four RBIs and three runs to help the Trojans to a five-inning 18-1 win over the Miners.

Anthony Charles went 2-for-2 with a homer, two RBIs and three runs, and Koenig was 2-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs for Pahrump Valley, which scored nine runs in the top of the fifth inning after scoring eight in the top of the second.

Winning pitcher Bradda Costa was 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI for the Trojans.

Softball

The Trojans opened the second half of their Sunset League schedule with a 20-2 rout of Mojave on Monday as Amaya Mendoza pitched all four innings for Pahrump Valley.

The win leaves Pahrump Valley at 17-7 overall, 6-0 in the Sunset. It was the second victory this season for the Trojans over the Rattlers after a 14-0 home win April 9.

The Trojans remained in first place in the Sunset, one game ahead of Cheyenne, a team they beat 23-12 on April 12 in Las Vegas. The rematch is Thursday in Pahrump.

On Saturday at Legacy, Skyler Lauver went 2-for-5 with six RBIs to help the Trojans to a five-inning 17-3 non-league win over the Longhorns.

McKayla Bartley went 3-for-5 for Pahrump Valley, and winning pitcher Allyson Rily hit a double. Legacy fell to 3-22.

On Thursday at Sunrise Mountain, Terrena Martin, Jacquellen Stobbe and Jessica Pearson each doubled to lead the Trojans to a 17-0 rout of the Miners in three innings in a Sunset League game.

Allyson Rily scattered four hits and struck out three to pick up the victory as the Trojans scored six runs in the first inning and nine in the third. Sunrise Mountain fell to 3-14.