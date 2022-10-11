71°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Pahrump Valley defeats Pinecrest in massive blowout

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
October 11, 2022 - 12:01 pm
 
Peter Davis/Pahrump Valley Times Senior quarterback Scott Oscarson scrambles with the ball dur ...
Peter Davis/Pahrump Valley Times Senior quarterback Scott Oscarson scrambles with the ball during Pahrump Valley's game against Moapa Valley on Friday, Sept. 16.

The Pahrump Valley Trojans football team defeated the Pinecrest Cadence Cougars on the road Friday 44-0.

The game was supposed to be used to get Pinecrest students excited for their homecoming festivities over the weekend, but the Trojans had other ideas on their minds.

After losing three consecutive games, Pahrump football was looking to end the streak and get back in the win column.

The Trojans were down two starters in Cole Venturo and Brennen Benedict due to injuries. Venturo missed the game because of a concussion, while Benedict was out with a broken thumb.

In total, Pahrump was missing eight players for their matchup with the Cougars.

The Trojans ran the ball well on Friday, finishing the game with over 300 rushing yards on 23 combined carries.

Senior quarterback Scott Oscarson led Pahrump with six carries for 113 yards and a touchdown.

He ended the night with 211 total yards and four total touchdowns. He completed seven of his 13 pass attempts for 98 yards and three touchdown passes.

Pahrump Valley held a 22-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and increased their lead to 38-0 by halftime.

Junior Tristan Church had 114 yards and one touchdown. He caught two passes for 34 yards and ran for 80 yards on five carries.

On the defensive side of the ball, junior linebacker Austin Sandoval led the team with 10 tackles, including one sack.

The Trojans added six more points late in the fourth quarter to push their lead to 44-0 and take home the victory.

With the win, Pahrump Valley pushes their overall record to 3-4. They also get their first league win of the season, bringing their league record to 1-2.

The Trojans will be back in action this Friday, Oct. 14, when they host the Eldorado Sundevils for their Homecoming night.

The Sundevils are winners in four of their last five games with their only loss coming in a 37-7 defeat at the hands of the Boulder City Eagles.

Winner of Friday’s game will be in the third and final playoff spot in the 3A Mountain league with just one game remaining.

The game will kick off at 6 p.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Tonopah Times Junior hitter Ashlee Thompson (22) skying up for a kill in Tonop ...
Lady Muckers sweep Lady Hornets with win
By Danny Smyth Times Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Tonopah high school girls volleyball team completed their regular season sweep against the Lady Hornets of Beatty with their 3-1 victory on Friday night.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Harold Holbrook won the Elders A class at the 2022 Nevada Stat ...
Kenton Jr. takes Nevada State horseshoe competition
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada state horseshoe championships took place in Hawthorne at Lions Park where 27 pitchers from around the state gathered to participate in the biggest tournament of the season.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A good day gathering food
DAN SIMMONS: Our hunting heritage, culture and traditions
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

While attending a recent Fraternity of the Desert Bighorn banquet I was reminded of our outdoor traditions. I’m seeing an increasing number of youth, with their parents, at these functions.

Richard Stephens/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Tonopah Muckers' junior Savanna Muns (25) gets ...
Muckers edge out Hornets in tight matchup
By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

This was the second matchup between these two schools this season. Tonopah got a two-sets-to-zero win over the Hornets during a tournament at the beginning of the season.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Peyton Odegard (5) goes sky high for a kill in the Trojans' 3 ...
Trojans volleyball hits midseason slump with tournament sweep
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Trojans, who currently hold a 5-12 overall record, got their third league win of the season on Thursday when they traveled to Las Vegas to take on Desert Pines.