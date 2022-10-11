Pahrump Valley defeats Pinecrest in massive blowout

The game was supposed to be used to get Pinecrest students excited for their homecoming festivities over the weekend, but the Trojans had other ideas on their minds.

Peter Davis/Pahrump Valley Times Senior quarterback Scott Oscarson scrambles with the ball during Pahrump Valley's game against Moapa Valley on Friday, Sept. 16.

The Pahrump Valley Trojans football team defeated the Pinecrest Cadence Cougars on the road Friday 44-0.

After losing three consecutive games, Pahrump football was looking to end the streak and get back in the win column.

The Trojans were down two starters in Cole Venturo and Brennen Benedict due to injuries. Venturo missed the game because of a concussion, while Benedict was out with a broken thumb.

In total, Pahrump was missing eight players for their matchup with the Cougars.

The Trojans ran the ball well on Friday, finishing the game with over 300 rushing yards on 23 combined carries.

Senior quarterback Scott Oscarson led Pahrump with six carries for 113 yards and a touchdown.

He ended the night with 211 total yards and four total touchdowns. He completed seven of his 13 pass attempts for 98 yards and three touchdown passes.

Pahrump Valley held a 22-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and increased their lead to 38-0 by halftime.

Junior Tristan Church had 114 yards and one touchdown. He caught two passes for 34 yards and ran for 80 yards on five carries.

On the defensive side of the ball, junior linebacker Austin Sandoval led the team with 10 tackles, including one sack.

The Trojans added six more points late in the fourth quarter to push their lead to 44-0 and take home the victory.

With the win, Pahrump Valley pushes their overall record to 3-4. They also get their first league win of the season, bringing their league record to 1-2.

The Trojans will be back in action this Friday, Oct. 14, when they host the Eldorado Sundevils for their Homecoming night.

The Sundevils are winners in four of their last five games with their only loss coming in a 37-7 defeat at the hands of the Boulder City Eagles.

Winner of Friday’s game will be in the third and final playoff spot in the 3A Mountain league with just one game remaining.

The game will kick off at 6 p.m.

