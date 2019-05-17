Pahrump Valley football schedules mandatory meeting

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley football coach Joe Clayton will have big holes to fill this fall following a 7-4 season last fall.

Pahrump Valley High School football coach Joe Clayton has announced a mandatory meeting for players and parents at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, in the high school cafeteria.

Immediately following the meeting, Mike Taylor and Affiliated Chiropractic will be performing physicals for football players in the gym. The cost is $20, and the physicals will cover all sports for the 2019-2020 academic year.

The Trojans are coming off a 7-4 season, a Sunset League title and their first playoff win in 40 years.