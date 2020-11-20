68°F
weather icon Overcast
Pahrump NV
Sports

Pahrump Valley Rodeo Club seeking sponsors, raising money

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
November 20, 2020 - 6:00 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Junior High and High School Rodeo Club w ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Junior High and High School Rodeo Club will be hosting a high school rodeo in conjunction with Pahrump Valley Days in February, and sponsors are needed to help fund the $30,000 event.

The Pahrump Valley Junior High and High School Rodeo Club will host its annual high school rodeo in conjunction with Pahrump Valley Days in February, and sponsors are needed to help fund the event.

“It’s going to cost me $30,000 to put on the high school rodeo, so every little bit helps,” said Buddy Krebs, the club’s director.

In addition to seeking sponsors, the club is raffling off four guns to raise money, both for the rodeo and to help send rodeo club members to nationals. The Pahrump Valley club has had several members qualify for nationals, which for high schoolers this year will be in Lincoln, Nebraska, while junior high nationals will be in Des Moines, Iowa.

Leading the way for Pahrump Valley this year is Garret Jepson, who ranks sixth among all-around leaders among Nevada high schoolers. Jepson and Joseray Funk of Douglas-Carson trail only Alamo’s Trevor Carter and independent Madi Borkman in team roping.

The first raffle drawing, for a Ruger 10/22, will be Dec. 15. The other raffle drawings, for a custom AR-15, a Henry .30-30 and a 6.5 Creedmore, will be held Feb. 21, the final day of the high school rodeo. Raffle tickets are $10, and all tickets will be eligible to win each of the guns.

The rodeo will begin Feb. 19 with cutting at noon at McCullough Arena and shooting at 9 a.m. at Front Sight Firearms Training Institute. The rest of the extensive rodeo program will start at 9 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday. One $20 advance ticket is good for the weekend at McCullough, and Krebs said he expects a bigger turnout than last year’s high school rodeo in Pahrump.

Krebs said tickets for both the raffle and the rodeo are available at the Pahrump Valley Museum, Do It Best Hardware, Shelter Insurance, Hypno Comics and Shadow Mountain Feed and Tack. More information is available at pahrumpvalleydays.com/high-school-rodeo or by calling Krebs at 775-277-0064.

The rodeo will be just part of Pahrump Valley Days, an event which received approval from the Nye County Commission despite major resistance from the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors a major festival just five weeks after Pahrump Valley Days. And Krebs is excited about it.

“It’s going to be the first event since COVID,” he said. “The whole event is Western-themed. There’s going to be vendors in the park, a huge carnival. The vendors are all going to be Western decorated. An artist is going to do Western art around the arena and the park. We’ll have country bands, a horseshoes and cornhole tournament, a car show and the Pahrump Gunfighters.

“The whole goal is to bring it back to old-school Pahrump, back when I was a kid. It’s going to be a really fun event.”

But fun costs money, and Krebs is acutely aware of the need for financial support from the community to ensure the event’s success.

”We are desperately in need of sponsorship to make this whole event successful, especially the rodeo,” he said. “Go on Facebook and search Pahrump Valley Days to learn about sponsorship possibilities.”

But even those without the means or need to sponsor the rodeo can help.

Said Krebs: “Just buying tickets to watch the rodeo helps us pay for the rodeo.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times DJ Zuloaga, left, and Lathan Dilger after they won a playof ...
Zuloaga, Dilger team to win Jefferson’s Halloween Haunt
Staff Report

DJ Zuloaga and Lathan Dilger defeated Dennis and Chad Andersen for the second time to win Jefferson’s Halloween Haunt horseshoes tournament Friday, Oct. 30 in Pahrump.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Drivers come out of a turn at Pah ...
Jared, Debbie Ward hold top two positions in Hobby Stocks
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Jared Ward’s third consecutive Hobby Stock victory added a point to the slimmest margin between first and second place of any class during the Nov. 7 racing at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump baseball coach Brian Hayes talks to his players at th ...
Inexperience shows as Pahrump Maroon goes 1-3 in Bullhead
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Trojans Maroon baseball club was back in Bullhead City, Arizona, last weekend, and on the paper the trip was not a pleasant one. The Trojans ended the first day 0-2, seeded 10th of 12 teams, and managed just one win in four games, a one-run game Sunday morning, as they finished the Double Play 16+ tournament by being outscored 30-13.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Mike Nicosia follows the flight of his horseshoe Saturday at ...
Fifteen Nevada horseshoe pitchers head to Utah for Western Open
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

There are perfectly fine horseshoe pits at Petrack Park in Pahrump. There is a larger set of pits at the Joe Friel Sports Complex in Tonopah. They have fixed up the large set of pits in Beatty.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jeff Murphy (52) leads the Hobby ...
Ward, Daub win at Speedway, increase season points lead
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Jared Ward in Hobby Stocks and Mark Daub in Coupes added to their season points lead by posting victories Oct. 24 at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Leadoff batter James Metscher steps in during Pahrump Gold's ...
Pahrump Gold baseball splits pair in Vegas Valley League
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Gold baseball club started the fall season playing in tournaments in Bullhead City, Arizona. The results were mostly good, reaching the final of one tournament and winning another, but there was a sense that nothing much was being accomplished.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Bill Neilson, 75, of Pahrump, takes his turn while his wife, ...
Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club offers fun with dash of competition
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Bill Neilson stepped up to the foul line on Lane 16 of the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center. He’s one of dozens of bowlers who turned out Sunday for the monthly Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club tournament.